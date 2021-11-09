Capsule with 4 astronauts who spent 6 months on the ISS lands off the coast of Florida | Science

The capsule of the American company SpaceX in which four astronauts were traveling landed late on Monday night (8) in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida, according to a video released by NASA, the US space agency.

A ship rescued the spacecraft and crew.

READ TOO: Diapers and no toilet on SpaceX, astronauts return from space station after 6 months on mission

2 of 2 Astronauts inside SpaceX spacecraft — Photo: Aubrey Gemignani / NASA / via AFP Photo Astronauts inside SpaceX spacecraft — Photo: Aubrey Gemignani / NASA / via AFP Photo

After nearly six months on the International Space Station (ISS), four astronauts — two Americans, one French and one Japanese — returned to Earth this Monday (8). They were working on the Crew-2 mission, which performed hundreds of experiments and improved the lab’s solar panels.

The four traveled in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, dubbed “Endeavour”, which departed from the ISS at 4:05 pm GMT.

“Packing my bags at the last minute and getting ready to leave the ISS,” tweeted Japanese Akihiko Hoshide. “It’s been over six fun months, a pleasure and an honor to work with all these amazing people from different parts of the world, on and off the planet.”

Among the astronauts’ activities during the months on the ISS were documenting the Earth’s surface to record changes caused by man and natural events, the cultivation of peppers, and the study of some larvae to understand human health in space.

The team’s return, however, should have taken place this Sunday (7), but it had to be postponed due to weather conditions.

Bad weather and what NASA considered a “minor medical issue” also caused the postponement of the launch of a new group of astronauts, the Crew-3 mission. The takeoff should take place this Wednesday (10). SpaceX has been transporting astronauts to the ISS since 2020.

Before arriving home, the four astronauts face a final challenge: they had to wear diapers during the trip, as a problem was detected in the capsule’s waste handling system.

They have been without access to a bathroom since the capsule’s doors closed at 2:40 pm, and will have to remain that way for about 10 hours, until they reach Earth.