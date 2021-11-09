Carlos Bolsonaro deletes criticism of PL after announcement that father should join

Alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) deleted this Monday (8) an old publication against the PL, by former federal deputy Valdemar Costa Neto. The message, published in 2016, was deleted hours after the councilor’s father, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), confirmed to the CNN who intends to join the legend for the 2022 contest.

In the publication, the councilor shared an article that pointed to a denunciation, present in an award-winning denunciation, of the payment of bribes to the party under a Furnas contract. Minutes after the president’s confirmation that he should join the PL, netizens and opponents rescued Carlos Bolsonaro’s publication.

When asked by the CNN on when the hammer will hit, president Bolsonaro said it will depend on a meeting next Wednesday (10) with representatives of the PL. “On Wednesday, I will have the last conversation with the acronym. I’ll talk to Valdemar and then set the wedding date”, he said.

Bolsonaro also stated that the objective — when choosing the Liberal Party — is to focus, in 2022, on candidacies of senators and federal deputies.