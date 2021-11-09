Cash back releases withdrawals from the 7th installment; see who has the right

This Tuesday (09/11), the withdrawals of the 7th installment will be released for those who were born in May. Check out more details.

Caixa has already finalized the calendar referring to the deposit of the 7th installment of the emergency aid. Thus, the bank started to release immediate withdrawals. The terms were staggered according to the month of birthdays of beneficiaries who are not part of the former Bolsa Família. This Tuesday (11/09), the release takes place for those who were born in may.

The withdrawal can be made in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth noting that the movement of the benefit, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. Within the app, users can check balance/statement, make online payments, generate virtual debit card and make Pix transfers.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of the emergency aid; see dates

For groups that are not part of Bolsa Família, the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works within a different logic. The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid crowding at bank branches or lottery correspondents.

This Tuesday (09/11), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in May. Remembering that the “general public” of the benefit is made up of those linked to the CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency assistance, provided they received the benefit in December 2020.

follow the calendar with all the dates for release of withdrawals from the 7th and probably the last installment of the emergency program: