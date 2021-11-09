Cashier releases withdrawal to new group

Caixa Econômica Federal releases this Tuesday (9) the withdrawal of the seventh and last installment of emergency aid for informal workers born in May. Values ​​range from R$150 to R$375. The money was already paid on October 23, but was only available for purchases, payments and transfers, through a digital account in the Caixa Tem application. Values ​​range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment of the allowance was made according to the month of birth, in the case of informal workers, and the last digit of the NIS (Social Inscription Number), for those who belong to Bolsa Família. Benefit deposits ended in October. Now, the bank continues to release withdrawals to beneficiaries who have already received it.

At least 20 million will be without any benefit

Starting this month, at least 20 million people who received emergency aid will be without any benefits. Emergency aid ended in October and has not been extended. The government says it will start on Nov. 17 payments for Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família, but only a portion of emergency aid beneficiaries will participate in the new program.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that Auxílio Brasil will expand the coverage of the former Bolsa Família from the current 14.7 million families to 16.9 million families by the end of the year, with the aim of clearing the current queue waiting time of the program.

The queue is formed by families who are in CadÚnico (registration of the federal government for social programs) and who meet the requirements, but do not receive the benefit due to lack of funds in the program.

Data updated in August say that emergency aid for 2021 was paid to 39.4 million people. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, that number dropped to 35 million after reassessments of registrations.

Among these people, approximately 20 million (57%) are not on CadÚnico. Officially, this audience is not in line at Bolsa Família and, therefore, should not join Auxílio Brasil until December.

About five million emergency aid beneficiaries are in CadÚnico, but not in Bolsa Família. If the government fulfills its promise to clear the queue, part of these people will receive Brazil Aid by the end of 2021. Another part will not receive it because they do not meet the requirements of the program.

Assistance with lower value and for fewer people

The 2021 emergency aid was more restricted than last year, with amounts of R$150, R$250 or R$375, depending on the family, limited to one benefit per family.

Fewer people benefited than the R$600 emergency aid paid in the middle of last year.

Only those who received last year received the new aid and, therefore, were already registered in the public registers used to analyze the requests. Those who were not registered did not receive the benefit, as there were no new requests.

How do I know if I receive it?

There are three channels to check if you are entitled:

How much is the aid?

It depends on the condition of each benefit:

For those who live alone: ​​R$ 150

Families with more than one person and who are not headed by women: R$ 250

Families headed by women: R$375

How was the payment?

The government deposited the money in free digital accounts opened by Caixa on behalf of aid beneficiaries last year. Money can be moved through the Caixa Tem application.

First, the person has received the deposit and is only able to use the money for shopping and paying bills. The cash withdrawal was not available until weeks later.