CBF discloses conversation between referee and VAR about possible Miranda penalty against Bahia

The Brazilian Football Confederation released this Monday the audio of the dialogue between the referee from Bahia x São Paulo, Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF), and the judge responsible for the VAR, Wagner Reway (PB), after Miranda overthrew Juninho Capixaba inside the area. In the conversation, the referee panel debates whether the tricolor defender committed the penalty or not.

On the occasion, Sávio Pereira Sampaio was instructed to check the move on the monitor at the edge of the field. After the professionals who were in the booth show the moment when Miranda steps on Juninho Capixaba’s foot, the field referee asks for the bid to be displayed at normal speed and gives the verdict.



“The player is in natural movement. The player couldn’t avoid this contact, got it? Field decision follows. Natural play contact. I don’t see impact, because the player had no other position to put his foot in”, says Sávio Pereira Sampaio in the audio released by the CBF.

Despite the arbitration decision, Bahia managed to leave the field with an important victory. In the final stretch of the game, Rossi took advantage of Tiago Volpi’s rebound to beat placed, in the angle, and ensure the victory of the hosts at Arena Fonte Nova by 1-0.

