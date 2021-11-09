CBF releases audio from the Santos x Palmeiras VAR; see why Claus annulled goal in Dudu’s move

CBF released audio of the conversation between referee Raphael Claus and the VAR during Santos x Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released this Monday the audio of the controversial bid involving the referee Raphael Claus it’s the VAR during the Palmeiras 2-0 victory over Santos, last Sunday, in the Brazilian Championship.

The moment analyzed was the annulment of a Verdão goal scored by rony, in the final part of the 1st half, in which the video referee recommended the judge to go to the monitor to see if the attacker Dudu had dominated the ball with his hand before continuing the play that ended with a goal from “Rústico”.

Claus then goes to the monitor, watches the move and has the following conversation with Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral, who was in charge of the VAR:

Guarizo: He (Dudu) has this advantage (of dominating the ball with his arm). He (Claus) will have to come (to the monitor) to see. Will have to come and review. Claus, I recommend reviewing the hand touch on the ball by gaining an advantage.

[Claus vai até o monitor e começa a rever o lance]

Claus: (Dudu’s) arm is open. He dominates with his arm. (Dudu) He has his arm open and he keeps the ball for having his arm open. I’ll leave missing. I’m going out with a direct free kick in favor of the defense, Guarizo.

Guarizo: OK, Claus, good decision.

In your site, the CBF also provides the following text of the ball-in-hand rule.

Rule 12

Touching the ball with your hand/arm

In order to clearly determine hand/arm infractions, it is defined that the arm starts at the top of the armpit.

Not every touch of the ball in a player’s hand/arm is an infraction. It will be an infraction if a player:

– Deliberately touching the ball with your hand/arm. For example, moving the hand/arm towards the ball;

– Touching the ball with your hand/arm, when your hand/arm enlarges your body in an unnatural way. A player is considered to expand their body in an unnatural way, when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of the movement or when the position of the hand/arm cannot be justified by the movement of the player’s body for that specific situation. By placing his/her hand/arm in such a position, the player assumes the risk of his/her hand/arm being touched by the ball and therefore should be punished;

Raphael Claus consults the VAR during Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG Pedro Souza / Athletic

– Scoring a goal on the opposing team: directly from the touch of the ball in your hand/arm, even if accidentally, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand/arm, even if accidentally.

In the view of Renata Ruel, channel arbitration analyst Disney, Claus was wrong, since Dudu had his back in the bid, which characterizes accidental hand.

That is, there was no deliberate touching or unnatural enlargement of body space, since Dudu’s movement is a consequence of his body turning.

Renata understands, therefore, that I try to alviverde had to have been validated by arbitration.