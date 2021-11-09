CBF releases audio from VAR in review of possible penalty for Bahia: “Natural game contact” | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the audio of the conversation between referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio and the VAR team, in the supposed penalty shot by defender Miranda in Juninho Capixaba, in a match played last Sunday, for the 30th round of Serie A The field decision, not to mark the infraction, was maintained. Bahia beat São Paulo 1-0, with a goal by Rossi.
+ See more news about Bahia
+ Check the Brazilian table
The move took place 28 minutes into the first half. At first, the referee understood that it was a normal game. Upon noticing a step by Miranda in the foot of Capixaba, the VAR recommended the review.
In the video referee’s booth, Sávio Pereira Sampaio watched the move in slow motion and at normal speed, opting to keep the field decision.
“The player is in the natural movement. The player had no way of avoiding this contact. The field decision follows. Natural contact in the game. I don’t see impact. Miranda had no other position to put his foot in”, said Sávio Pereira Sampaio.
Juninho Capixaba in action in the match between Bahia and São Paulo, last Sunday — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/ Publicity/ EC Bahia
In the broadcast of the match, referee commentator Sálvio Spínola did not agree with the decision and considered that the penalty should have been called [confira a análise no vídeo acima].
– He interpreted that Miranda’s stomp has no impact on Capixaba. For me, Capixaba wants to play, keeps wanting to get up, and because of Miranda’s step, it prevents the Bahia player from following. That’s why, for me, I would score the penalty. Completely interpretive bid – analyzed the commentator – stated.