CBF releases Claus’s dialogue with the VAR in Palmeiras’s disallowed goal against Santos

This Monday, the CBF released the audio of the VAR in the annulled goal of the palm trees in the classic against the saints, in a game played on Sunday, in Vila Belmiro. Ron swung the net for the first time, but the goal was disallowed after referee Raphael Claus went to the cabin and understood that Dudu had the advantage in the play by dominating the ball with his hand.

In the dialogue released by CBF, Claus talks with Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral, responsible for commanding the VAR in the classic.

The moment Dudu receives the ball from the left, Claus warns: “Possible hand, I don’t see where the ball touches”. After the goal is scored by Ron, the referee says: “You need to see if he doesn’t dominate with his arm, see Guarizo.”

In the sequence, Rodrigo Guarizo asks for images from Dudu’s domain: “I need to see if it was a hand or not”. When he sees the move, he comes to the conclusion: “He’ll have to see it. Claus, I recommend reviewing the touch of the ball, gaining advantage.”

Claus goes to the cabin and starts communicating with the VAR when he sees the images: “With his arm open, he dominates with his arm. He keeps the ball with his arm open. I’m going out with a direct free kick.”

Soon after the annulment, Palmeiras opened the scoring with Rony, taking advantage of Raphael Veiga’s precise pass. In the second half, Verdão expanded, this time with Veiga hitting a nice shot from inside the area.

Leave your comment