Ceará registers greater audience for Castelão in 2021 in the match against Cuiabá

The fans from Alvinegra pushed Ceará in a 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, on Sunday, 7th, and celebrated at Castelão. With 21,735 present in the stands, the Porangabuçu club registered the largest audience at the stadium in 2021, since the release of the State Government, in October.

The duel against Cuiabá marked Ceará’s first game at Castelão with 80% of the maximum capacity released, as a result of the advance in the flexibility of measures against Covid-19 in the state. So far, Alvinegro has played five matches at the stadium with the presence of the crowd, totaling 43,417 of the total paying public.

Ceará’s average paying public in Series A is 8,683.4. The third largest audience at Castelão in 2021 is also from Alvinegra fans, with 8,095 present in the 1-0 victory over Fluminense. The second largest audience in the ranking is Fortaleza, with 9,518 present in the 2-1 defeat by Atlético-MG, in the match of the return for the Copa do Brasil.

Ceará Games in Serie A with the presence of the fans at Castelão:

Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá – 21,735 (paying public)

Ceará 1 x 0 Fluminense – 8,095 (paying public)

Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras – 6204 (paying public)

Ceará 2 x 2 Bragantino – 4,573 (paying public)

Ceará 0 x 0 International – 2,810 (paying public)

