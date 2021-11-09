Central Nacional Unimed strengthens care for society through sustainability actions | SEGS

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), environmental health is characterized by all aspects of human health, including those movements that directly impact people’s quality of life. For many years, climate change, the environment and consumption habits have had harmful consequences for the health of human beings. Thus, Central Nacional Unimed seeks to invest in practices that can contribute to improving the environment and health, not only of its beneficiaries, but of the population in general. For this, Unimed System’s largest cooperative believes in the power of sustainability for a more harmonious existence and each strengthens the brand’s commitment to actions that generate robust results, whether with waste management, saving resources, or controlling emissions or discards.

“At Central Nacional Unimed, we are all driven in favor of health. With the arrival of the pandemic, society has intensified its view of the organizations’ dedication to implementing better environmental, social and governance practices, in line with the ESG concept (acronym in English for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.) For us, this has been a non-negotiable path for many years and we are proud to carry out pioneering actions within the supplementary health and our operation, which daily sensitize more than 1,700 employees in our activities throughout Brazil. This is medical cooperativism: a vector that positively modifies society in search of transforming actions”, says Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of the CNU.

With this vision, the production and distribution of traditional health insurance cards, produced with PVC plastic, a material that can take over a hundred years to degrade in nature, was redefined in the CNU operation. “This type of input represents the greatest environmental impact related to our business. We currently take care of about 2 million people. The reasoning is quite simple: if each one of these people has this item and discards it without control, we will have a profound impact on nature . It is more than urgent that we act in this context,” added the executive.

Seeking to reduce the environmental effect generated by issuing these cards, the company created the “Unimed Recycles” program, in which CNU invests in a reverse logistics system and expired cards are sent back to the manufacturer to be used in the production of new units, reducing the need to obtain raw material from natural resources and avoiding the generation of waste.

In addition to alleviating the need to obtain new raw material, the initiative prevents the generation of waste, in addition to ensuring the security of customer data printed on the cards, as the material is completely destroyed. “It is important to mention that the entire accredited network of the cooperative accepts the virtual card, a digital version of customer identification, which can be easily accessed on smartphones”, says the president. With the initiative, just in 2020, the national cooperative saved more than R﹩ 130 thousand with the cycle of physical cards (handling, plastic and shipping) and by July 2021, more R﹩ 288 thousand reais were also saved. For the future, the goal is to consolidate the migration of national customers to this model.

Another action of great impact for the company is related to waste management. At the company’s headquarters in São Paulo, and at other CNU operations throughout Brazil, all waste arising from corporate activities is monitored through legal documents, collected and divided between “non-recyclable” and “recyclable” from Furthermore, a monitoring of the weight and volume of this collection is carried out. With the awareness of employees and business partners, in addition to the modernization of facilities and equipment, approximately 4.7 tons of various inputs were sent for recycling. All this recycled material prevents greenhouse gas emissions from occurring, a practice called avoided carbon.

The realization of events virtually, and other administrative activities in a remote pattern, also had an impact on the significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the company received the CO2 Neutral seal for the GHG emissions of its operation. Emissions were quantified and converted into equivalent CO2, and compensation occurred through financial support to Brazilian environmental projects, that is, the purchase of carbon credits in the same proportion as the amount emitted

In this perspective, the best practices are shared with the team and everyone sees the mission of contributing to the success of the initiatives. “We act in a way focused on raising the awareness of employees and disseminating information about the environment in which we live. This work is generating unprecedented results, which impact the operation of the CNU and the entire planet”, shares the president.

About Central Nacional Unimed

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of the business health plans of the Unimed brand and the sixth largest in the country in terms of number of beneficiaries. It is part of the Unimed System, made up of 345 medical cooperatives present in 84% of the national territory, which share the values ​​of cooperativism and the work to value doctors and medicine. Its portfolio is made up of approximately 1.8 million customers of large national and multinational corporations, in addition to SME products and regional focus in Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, São Luís, Brasília and São Paulo . In addition to operating health plans in these locations, it is also responsible for complementing the portfolio of individual members, in line with the macro-commercial policies defined for the Unimed System. With the purpose of facilitating intercooperation, establishing joint actions with Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Participações, Seguros Unimed and Unimed Foundation, it aims to strengthen the systemic governance and institutional presence of the brand, generate work and income for its members, and provide excellent care for its members. Unimed customers. Central Nacional Unimed is still considered one of the best companies to work for (Guide 150 Best Companies to Work), to start a career (Guide Best Companies to Start a Career) and the best company in the provision of health services in 2020 ( “Best and Biggest” ranking).