Charles de Foucauld will be sainted on May 15th

The date has been set for the canonization ceremony for the French priest and six other blesseds, decreed by the Pope last spring and postponed because of the pandemic.

Paolo Ondarza – Vatican News

The canonization rite of Charles de Foucauld and six other blesseds will be celebrated on May 15, 2022. This was decided by Pope Francis who, in the Ordinary Public Consistory of May 3, 2021, had decreed the canonizations without, however, fixing a date because of the pandemic. The Congregation for the Causes of Saints announced the decision in a statement released this Tuesday.

seven gospel witnesses

Two women and five men will be elevated to the universal veneration of the Church. In addition to the French diocesan priest, who wanted to be a “universal brother” for all and who planted the seeds of the divine Word in the heart of the Sahara until his murder in 1916, Maria Domenica Mantovani will be proclaimed saint, co-founder and first Superior General of the Little Sisters Institute from the Holy Family, who dedicated herself entirely to the service of the poor, orphans and sick, and Maria Francisca de Jesus, founder of the Capuchin Tertiary Sisters of Loano, tireless in her proximity to the least, from Italy to Latin America.

Priests Giustino Maria Russolillo, founder of the Society of Divine Vocations and of the Congregation of the Sisters of Divine Vocations, dedicated to vocation and family ministry, will also be canonised; Luigi Maria Palazzolo, founder of the Institute of the Sisters of the Poor – Palazzolo Institute, active among young people in religious education and formation; and César de Bus, priest, founder of the Congregation of Fathers of Christian Doctrine, a model for all catechists. Finally, Lazarus, known as Devasahayam, will be proclaimed a saint. He is the first Indian layman to become a saint, having converted to Christianity in adulthood and, for this reason, persecuted to martyrdom.

martyrdom and charity

Each of the new saints contributed to bringing the light of the Gospel to the world: through the heroic witness of martyrdom or through the exercise of charity and Christian virtues. “The saints, Pope Francis had written in a tweet on May 3, “show us that you can always praise God, in good times and bad, because He is your faithful friend, and His love never lack”.