Check: Denialists use fake news to attack Climate Summit – Politics

In Glasgow, UK, representatives from around 190 countries gather at the COP-26, a UN Climate Conference, to define strategies to face the real threat of climate changes. On social networks, however, denial groups sow doubts about a topic on which there is strong scientific consensus: human interference in global warming.

On Facebook, a historic photo was circulated again, from the time of the installation of the Itaipu Power Plant, which shows the dry Paraná River. The misleading post claims that water crises like the one the country is experiencing now – the worst in the last 91 years – have always existed. The image of the emptied river, however, was made when the work on the hydroelectric plant was completed and the floodgates were closed for filling the reservoir.

Another old photo, of a drought in Iguaçu Falls in the 1970s, was also used by misinformers to assert that nature is cyclical. But the fact is that, although the Iguaçu National Park has faced droughts in the past, scientists have found that higher temperatures and extreme weather events have become increasingly frequent across the planet. This year alone, they were recorded floods in Germany and in China, heat waves in the United States and Spain, and forest fires in Turkey and Russia.

Climate deniers are also betting on the “shoot the messenger” strategy – that is, attack activists who warn of the urgency of the climate crisis. Txai Surui, 24-year-old Brazilian who spoke at COP-26, was the target this week of posts that questioned his indigenous belonging.