Check possible formation of Clube do Remo against Operário | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo is ready to face another challenge in its long trajectory in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. With four rounds to go before the end of the competition, and with the team having performance fluctuations that once again put it at risk of falling for Serie C 2022, these clashes are being faced by the Azulino squad as true championship decisions.

After training, held this Monday afternoon (08) in one of the fields of the State University of Ponta Grossa-PR, coach Felipe Conceição practically defined the azulina formation aiming at the confrontation that will be played in front of Operário Ferroviário, this Tuesday (09), at 7pm, at the Germano Krugger stadium, for the 35th round of Série B.

Tomorrow there’s a Lion! 🦁 With warm-up, technical training followed by tactical training and set pieces, on the UEPGR field, Mais Querido continued his preparations for the confrontation against Operário. ⚽ 📷 Sandro Galtran/Remo #OReiDaAmazônia pic.twitter.com/K5SyNN2ev3 — Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) November 8, 2021

Regarding the team that was on the field in the previous round, Felipe Conceição will have to make three changes in the main formation. On the left flank, Raimar should be replaced by Igor Fernandes. In midfield, Arthur, who has been widely criticized by the fans for his poor performances, goes out to Pingo or even Marcos Junior. In attack, Matheus Oliveira returns to the team.

Thus, even with some doubts in the head of the remista coach, the probable Leão Azul team for the challenge against Phantom das Araucárias should be formed with the football of: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jansen, Romércio and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira, Pingo or Marcos Junior; Lucas Tocantins or Victor Andrade, Neto Pessoa and Matheus Oliveira.

We’re here, Ponta Grossa! 📍 The Azulina team landed this Sunday afternoon (7th), in Ponta Grossa, for the match against Operário. ⚽🦁 📷 Sandro Galtran/Remo#OReiDaAmazônia #BrasileirãoSeriesB #OPExREM pic.twitter.com/iJgO5U5w1V — Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) November 7, 2021

Regarding the athletes who stayed in Belém, undergoing medical treatment, attacking midfielder Rafinha is already in the initial phase of transition. Midfielder Felipe Gedoz, on the other hand, with a grade I sprain in his left knee, is still undergoing treatment at the Núcleo Azulino de Saúde e Performance (NASP). On the other hand, goalkeeper Vinicius and attacking midfielder Erick Flores, already recovered from an injury, train with the ball normally and may – depending on the final approval of the club’s doctors – be available in the next games.

For the website specialized in football statistics, Chance de Gol, Clube do Remo has an exact 7.8% chance of falling to Serie C, while its opponent has only 4.8%. To remain in the Serie B dispute in 2022, the azulino team needs at least one more victory and a draw in the next four games that remain. The match will have full coverage of the portal DOL.