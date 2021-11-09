Check the results of Quina 5700 and Lotofácil 2367 this Monday (8/11)

posted on 11/8/2021 20:00 / updated on 11/8/2021 22:46



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (8/11), four lotteries: the 5700 contests by Quina, the 2367 by Lotofácil, the 2234 by Lotomania and the 167 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$3.3 million for whoever guarantees the five correct answers, had the following numbers drawn: 55-49-32-08-40.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 10-09-12-14-03-16-11-22-23-25-17-02 -08-05-19.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania



With an estimated prize of R$ 2.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-90-30-17-26-75-77-28-54-74-61-48-72-38-66-81- 65-53-63-79.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

The Super Sete, with an estimated prize of R$900 thousand, had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 2

Column 2: 9

Column 3: 1

Column 4: 3

Column 5: 5

Column 6: 0

Column 7: 9

This Monday’s Super Seven draw (8/11) suffered technical problems and took place in a separate broadcast, at 22:20. See the full broadcast here.

