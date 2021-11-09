Chilean Chamber approves impeachment against Piñera; decision goes to the senate

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile approved this Tuesday (9), with 78 votes in favor, 67 against and 3 abstentions, the opening of a constitutional indictment – ​​equivalent to a request for impeachment – ​​against President Sebastián Piñera.

The request needed exactly 78 votes to go ahead – the minimum to form a majority in the House. The vote took place after more than 20 hours of plenary discussions.

The constitutional indictment against Piñera still needs to be analyzed by the Senate – if approved, the president will leave office and will be barred from exercising public functions for five years.

Discussion in the Chamber began at 10 am on Monday (8). Piñera is questioned by revelations from the journalistic investigation Pandora Papers, of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which reveals transactions in tax havens involving global political and business figures.

Among them are documents that appear to outline an agreement regarding the 2010 sale of the Dominga mine, a comprehensive copper and iron project in Chile. At the time, Piñera, a billionaire businessman, was in the opening year of his first presidential term.

Pandora Paper documents indicate that the deal, which involved a firm linked to Piñera’s family, was constrained by a favorable regulatory environment – the sale was already reviewed by courts in 2017.

Piñera rejects the accusations and argues that the contract details are in the lawsuit already analyzed and that no irregularities were found.

What does the prosecution say?

The document approved by the Chamber of Deputies states that “the repeated and negligent conduct of the President of the Republic not only goes against the principle of probity defined constitutionally and legally, but, additionally, its violation implies the violation of article 19, no. 8 of the Constitution which, in its broadest sense, is an unrestricted mandate to respect the environment”.

In addition, the text accuses the head of State of “not complying with international treaties that require the duty to protect and preserve nature and guarantee the right to access environmental information, the right to participate in the preparation of public decisions that affect the environment. environment and the right to access environmental justice, without discrimination of any kind”.

Opposition groups in Chile agreed in early October to file a constitutional indictment against Piñera over the Pandora Papers revelations.

In the country, a constitutional indictment is a mechanism of Congress that seeks to clarify the political responsibilities in public office for any violation of the Constitution. After a political trial, the accused may be removed from office or disqualified.

In 2019, the Chamber had already tried to initiate a constitutional indictment against Piñera for “serious and systematic violations of human rights committed by agents of the State” during the social outbreak, but the measure was unsuccessful as it did not collect the necessary votes.

Deputy speaks for almost 15 hours

Deputy Jaime Naranjo, from the Socialist Party (PS), began his speech on Monday (8) by reading the 99 pages of the complaint. “I’m going to read from the first to the last page so that no one says they didn’t know the background,” he announced.

Afterwards, the deputy continued with his speech, which he said was, in total, about 1,300 pages. Reading the text was a maneuver by Naranjo to enable the arrival of Congressman Giorgio Jackson, who was quarantined on suspicion of Covid-19. In all, Naranjo spoke for nearly 15 hours in the Chamber’s plenary.

Then it was President Piñera’s lawyer’s turn to make his presentation, speaking for about five hours. Jorge Gálvez rejected the origin of the text in his claims of fact and law.

The defender questioned not only the content of the constitutional indictment, but also the way the debate unfolded in the Chamber, insisting that the indictment is nothing more than a political-electoral maneuver.

“Approving it would mean a blow to institutionality that could leave wounds not only for the next, but also for the next governments,” said Gálvez.

(*With information from CNN Chile, CNN en Español and Reuters)