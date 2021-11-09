Chilean Chamber approves impeachment against President Sebastián Piñera

If the denunciation is approved in the Senate, the politician will be removed from office and will not be able to exercise public functions for five years

EFE Piñera even denied involvement with the sale and claimed that the facts were already investigated by the Court in 2017



After more than 20 hours of session, the Chamber of Deputies of the Chile approved this Tuesday, 9th, the opening of the impeachment of the president Sebastián Piñera. He is accused of participating in the sale of mining company Dominga, in 2010, in the Virgin Islands, a tax haven, after the international investigation known as “Pandora Papers”. According to the Chilean newspaper “La Nación”, the presentation against Piñera, made by deputy Jaime Naranjo, included the reading of a speech of 1,300 pages in defense of the removal. The approval of the impeachment happened with 78 favorable votes and, now, the process goes to the Senate, where it needs the approval of two thirds of the parliamentarians, that is, 29 senators who support the denunciation. After notification from the Chamber, senators will have four to six days to vote. If the indictment is approved, Sebastián Piñera will be removed from office and will not be able to exercise public functions for five years.

Pandora Papers’ investigations revealed alleged irregularities in the sale of Minera Dominga, made just nine months after Sebastián took office for his first term, between 2010 and 2014. According to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the sale of the project to the businessman and friend of the presidential family, Carlos Alberto Délano, took place in three installments, but the last one was conditional on the area not being declared environmentally protected, a decision that depended on the president. Piñera even denied involvement in the sale and claimed that the facts were already investigated by the courts in 2017. However, he was unable to change public opinion. A survey showed that 67.7% of respondents said they “strongly agree” or “agree” to the impeachment, while 14.9% “strongly disagree” or “disagree” and 17.5% “do not agree or disagree”.