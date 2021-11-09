Chilean Chamber of Deputies approves impeachment of President Sebastián Piñera | World

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile approved this Tuesday (9), after a debate lasting several hours, the opening of the impeachment of President Sebastián Piñera for his link with the sale of a mining company, Dominga, in the Virgin Islands, a paradise Supervisor. The case was revealed in the set of reports called the Pandora Papers.

The lawmakers managed to gather the 78 votes necessary for the indictment to advance to the Senate.

The impeachment needs a simple majority to pass the House, but the Senate requires two-thirds votes.

1 of 1 President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, October 2021 — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP Photo Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, October 2021 — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP Photo

After being formally notified of the decision in the Chamber, the Senate will have up to six days to schedule the vote.

If the indictment is approved in both houses, the president will be removed from office and will be unable to exercise public functions for five years.

The impeachment request was made by the opposition on October 13th. On Friday (5), the five members of a review committee voted to reject the accusation.

Documents revealed by the Pandora Papers indicate that Piñera may have committed irregularities in selling a mining company.

The charge involves the sale of the Dominga mine, owned by the Chilean president’s family to businessman Carlos Alberto Délano, and a transaction in the British Virgin Islands (a tax haven).

The deal took place in 2010, when Piñera was in his first term as president.

Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine whether bribes were paid and tax violations in the transaction.

An opinion poll revealed that 67% of Chileans agree with the accusation against Piñera.