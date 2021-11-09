China builds mockups of US military ships in area used to practice missile firing

BEIJING — The Chinese Army has built models of US military ships, including an aircraft carrier, in an area where missile firing tests are conducted. The replica images were captured by Maxar Technologies in the desert in China’s western province of Xinjiang and revealed on Sunday. The American company has more than 80 satellites in orbit.

The record shows that the aircraft carrier’s mockup is life-size, as are those of two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. There is also a six meter wide rail system that could be used to simulate a moving vessel.

According to the US Naval Institute, analysis of satellite images from the region shows that the aircraft carrier structure was built for the first time between March and April 2019. It underwent several reconstructions and was dismantled several times in December of the same year. . The replica was reassembled at the end of September this year and the structure was completed in early October.

Bloomberg agency noted that the apparatus is easily registered by satellites, a sign that Beijing is trying to show Washington its military might. China’s missile programs are overseen by the Rocket Force of the People’s Liberation Army. Wanted, the Ministry of Defense of the Asian country has not yet commented on the images.

Last week, the Pentagon said China is stepping up its nuclear weapons production and would have “doubled” its arsenal in just one year. According to a report published on Oct. 3, at this rate the Asian country is expected to have 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 and around 1,000 in 2030. The US has around 3,600 warheads, and Russia around 5,000.

diplomatic relationship

Ties between China and the US have grown strained as the US government intensifies military contacts and training in Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province. In addition, Washington signed an agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia to curb Chinese military expansion in the Pacific region.

Beijing sees the measures adopted by Washington as threats and an attempt to interfere in the region. For the United States, preventing China from controlling the Taiwan Straits, which separates mainland China from the island, is critical to maintaining its military supremacy in the Pacific, which dates back to the end of World War II.