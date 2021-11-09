China built warships similar to those used by the US – News

Apparently, China has built full-scale models of US warships, including an aircraft carrier, that would be potential targets for carrying out strikes against some of the most powerful US weapons deployed in the Pacific – satellite imagery received by AFP shows.

Centered on massive aircraft carriers, naval battle commands are among the most powerful weapons in the American arsenal. One of them is stationed in the Pacific, where it looks at key areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China has been developing anti-ship missiles for years, including ones capable of destroying aircraft carriers.

In satellite images captured last month and sent to AFP this Sunday (7), huge models of American ships can be seen in the Taklamakan desert, in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. At least one of them is shaped like an aircraft carrier and the other a destroyer. One of the targets was mounted on rails used to transport it.

Among the full-scale structures, there were some flat, as well as more sophisticated ones, similar to navigational instruments, according to the Naval Institute of the United States (USNI, its acronym in English).

“The analysis of historical satellite images shows that the aircraft carrier model was initially built between March and April 2019”, states the institute’s report.

“It went through several reconstructions and was almost completely dismantled in December 2019. But the site was used again at the end of September this year, and the structure was practically completed by the beginning of October,” he added.

The Usni says that, according to the intelligence company AllSource Analysis, the area has been used for testing ballistic missiles in the past. Asked about the images, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday he was “not aware of the situation”.

Beijing is advancing a major project to modernize its arsenal, according to a Pentagon report released last week, with many of its weapons designed to help neutralize major US ships in the event of a regional conflict.

The Chinese army has deployed some of its missiles in exercises, which, according to testimony given months ago in Congress by US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson, is “an unmistakable message to the regional and global public.”

The United States regularly has operations in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, which irritates Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over most of this maritime area and considers Taiwan a part of its territory to be taken back one day, if necessary by force.