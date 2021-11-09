China’s construction crisis returns to weigh on ore

(Bloomberg) – The price of iron ore fell to the lowest level in 18 months, and other metals also retreated on the concerns of investors with the crisis in China’s housing market.

A wave of bond sales hits China’s property developers as the Beijing government continues to put pressure on the debt-ridden sector. On Monday, the Federal Reserve warned that the turmoil in the Chinese real estate sector could impact financial markets and affect global growth.

China’s construction activity shrinks amid government crackdown and homebuyers wary of next steps. While developer China Evergrande has dominated investor attention, the most pervasive threat to commodities is the end of decades of booming homebuilders that have boosted demand.

“We see increasing risks to the Chinese property market and therefore to iron ore demand in the construction sector due to Evergrande’s financial difficulties,” Fitch Solutions wrote in an e-mailed note. Other regulations for credit and local government spending “will dampen the outlook for construction and metals demand over the next 3 to 5 years,” the report said.

Iron ore has lost more than half its value since a high in May this year, in reaction to falling steel demand in China due to a series of production and emissions restrictions. Port stocks of raw material have been growing, while last month the country’s imports dropped to the lowest level since July.

Futures contracts fell 1.6% to US$ 90.65 a ton at 16:44 Singapore, the lowest price since mid-May of last year. Steel input closed down 1.7% on the Dalian Stock Exchange, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil retreated in Shanghai.

Aluminum lost 0.9% after further signs of relief from China’s energy shortage. Coal prices are losing ground. The commodity was one of the main responsible for the maximum in 13 years of aluminum last month. Copper and nickel showed little variation.

