Chloé Zhao explains motivation behind Kingo’s controversial attitudes

Decision nudges the classic idea of ​​heroism

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





Eternos, the new film from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, divided opinions by bringing more human heroes. But Kingo’s controversial decision in the final act of the film seems to arouse a unanimous fury among the audience. So much so that director Chloé Zhao decided to take advantage of a recent interview to defend the character.

What was Kingo’s choice?

It all happens in the third act of the plot, when Ikaris reveals that he is willing to do anything to defend Arishem’s plan to destroy Planet Earth, even if he has to kill his entire family.

Incredibly, Kingo is one of the few Eternals who is not opposed to him. The destruction of the Earth is the only way for Celestial Tiamut to obtain enough energy to create a galaxy, where billions of new living beings can emerge. So he runs away from the fight, leaving his friends to fend for themselves.

What does Chloé Zhao have to say?

to the portal Uprox, Chloé Zhao argued that this was one of the essential moments in the film to question the very genre of superheroes.

“We would like, for this movie, [desenvolver] the idea of ​​challenging some foundations of this kind. We really felt like we were entering the revisionist stage of the superhero genre — I think [estamos] on the edge [de entrar],” account, ” AND [no estágio revisionista] from the idea of ​​black and white morality, from the idea of ​​humans being automatically deserving of salvation… What strength does it look like? Also, the idea that you always have to solve your problems in the punch. You have to be physically violent to be heroic, so be on the right side.”

The way that Kingo faces her dilemma between doing what she thinks is right and facing her friends was another way that the director found to explore the theme of diversity that permeates the film, bringing an acceptable solution for those who have difficulty confronting everything that learned over the years.

“[Kingo] loves the Earth, but he has strong beliefs, just like Ikaris,” Zhao complements. “He’s no different than Ikaris in terms of his faith in the Celestials and a belief in a greater good: the fact that humans and Earth have no right to disrupt the natural order of things. He believes it. However, the big difference between him and Ikaris is that he may believe something personally, but he doesn’t believe he should hurt other people for his beliefs.”

What do you think of Chloé Zhao’s vision? Kingo deserves your forgiveness? Be sure to comment!

eternal is being shown exclusively in theaters.

Stay with: