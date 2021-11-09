City Hall of São Gonçalo

City continues to vaccinate population over 12 years old against covid-19

The Department of Health and Civil Defense of São Gonçalo vaccinates all Gonçalves over 12 years old against the coronavirus with the first and second doses at 11 vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. The Gonçal clinics of Mutondo and Dr. Zerbini, in Arsenal, vaccinate from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, only the Gonçal clinics in Mutondo and Arsenal will apply the vaccines, always from 8am to 12pm. The second dose is being applied to those who took the first dose until September 13th. Booster doses are available for healthcare professionals and seniors who are more than six months vaccinated with the second dose. The additional dose of immunosuppressed is also being applied to those who are more than 28 days apart from the second dose.

For the application of the first dose, people over 18 years old need to carry a vaccination card and a SUS or CPF card. Children under 18 must present a vaccination booklet, SUS or CPF card, identity card and be accompanied by a responsible person over 18 years of age. Semsa is carrying out the exchange of vaccines in the second dose, depending on the need and doses available at each vaccination site. Booster and add-on doses are made with Pfizer.

For the second dose, it is mandatory to present identity document and proof of vaccination of the first dose. For the booster dose for the elderly, it is necessary to bring an identity card and proof of the second dose. For the additional dose of immunosuppressed, the proof of the second dose applied, identity and the proof/report of the immunosuppressive disease. And health professionals must present their identity, proof of the second dose and document from the council to which they belong.

The health professionals who are suitable for the booster dose are: nurse, nursing technician and assistant, physician, physiotherapist, nutritionist, dentist, speech therapist, psychologist, biologist, pharmacist, social worker, biomedical, oral health assistant and technician, Physical Education professional, community health agent, agent to combat endemic diseases, health surveillance professional, support worker: receptionist, security, cleaning worker, cook and assistant, ambulance driver, manager and others. It also includes those workers who work in home care who work in home care programs or services, such as caregivers of the elderly, doulas and midwives.

Bhaul – Since the beginning of the campaign, the city has vaccinated 732,497 people with the first dose or single dose. Of these, 22,449 received the Janssen vaccine. In all, 32,623 health workers, 137,828 elderly people over 60 years old, 1,765 employees and people in Long-Term Institutions (Ilpis), 105 people in therapeutic residences, two indigenous people, 84,992 people with comorbidities, 1,357 people with permanent disabilities, 8,282 education workers, 414 workers in the security and rescue forces, 2,954 bedridden, 385,552 people in the general population over 18 years old, 3,907 people deprived of liberty, 270 homeless people, 311 port workers, 62,538 adolescents between 12 and 17 years and 9,597 pregnant, postpartum and lactating women were vaccinated. In all, 551,425 people were immunized with the second dose, 37,068 elderly people, 686 immunosuppressed, 312 bedridden and 6,180 health professionals took the booster or additional dose.

Vaccination sites

– Dr. Washington Luiz Health Center, Zé Garoto

– Club Mauá Hall, Center

– Umpa New City

– Clínica Gonçalense do Mutondo

– Dr. Hélio Cruz Health Center, Alcântara

– Dr. Zerbini Family Clinic, Arsenal

– Rio do Ouro Health Center

– PAM Coelho

– Cras Vista Alegre

– PAM Neves

– Umpa Pacheco

– Paulo Marques Rangel Health Center, Portão do Rosa

– Jorge Teixeira de Lima Sanitary Center, Jardim Catarina

Drive thru point

– Club Mauá Field, Center