City Hall Updates Disease Numbers in Brusque; see newsletter

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Board of Health Surveillance this Monday afternoon, 8, shows that there are 30,011 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Brusque.

In the last 24 hours, 19 new occurrences of the disease were reported in the city. Of the total infected, 29,572 patients have recovered. There are 115 active cases and 19 under investigation.

Currently, there are nine people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 324 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 191,175 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 103,179. And those fully immunized add up to 81,121.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, the recommendation of the Health Department of Brusque is for citizens to immediately look for the Triage Center, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2 pm, at Arena Brusque.

At other times, the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

