City Offers Reward for Clues to Origin of Covid Outbreak in China | World

A city in China, on the Russian border, is offering nearly R$90,000 to anyone who can provide clues to help pinpoint the source of the most recent local outbreak of Covid-19, as part of a “people’s war” against the coronavirus.

The Chinese government says it has registered 43 local cases on Tuesday (9), in 20 provinces and regions, in a small focus of the disease caused by the delta variant.

While several countries ease restrictive measures with the advance of vaccination, China maintains its “zero Covid” strategy, which confines entire cities and tests millions of people after registering only a few cases.

Authorities in the city of Heihe, on the border with Russia, will give 100,000 yuan (about US$15,500, or nearly R$90,000) to anyone who can help with information.

“To detect the source of this virus outbreak as quickly as possible and to detect the chain of transmission it is necessary to wage a people’s war of epidemic prevention and control,” says the municipal government.

Local authorities have warned that smuggling, poaching and fishing at the border must be reported immediately and have urged people who buy imported goods online to “immediately sterilize” and send them in for testing.

Heihe is separated from the Russian city of Blagovechchensk by the Amur River, and the neighboring country is one of the most affected by the pandemic today.

With the new wave of contagion in the country, millions of people were quarantined and stricter rules for internal travel were imposed.

All 1.6 million inhabitants of the city have been confined and are being tested, public transport has been suspended and no vehicles can leave the city.

A contagion hotspot in central Henan province has been linked to schools, which led the health authorities to ask for an acceleration of the vaccination of children.

To date, more than 3.5 million doses of vaccines have been administered to children aged 3 to 11 years.

The state-run Xinhua news agency has lashed out at critics of China’s “zero tolerance” policy, saying “the strict containment measures represent the best way to save lives” and saying the Chinese government’s efforts are “unquestionable.”