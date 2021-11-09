Civil Police finds cable wrapped around the propeller of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça | Valleys of Minas Gerais

Share this news on WhatsApp

According to the regional delegate of the Civil Police of Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales, a cable was wrapped around one of the plane’s propellers. However, he said that it is not possible to say that the cable is the one that broke in the energy transmission tower of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig).

“It’s a fact that there’s a cable wrapped around the propeller. Now, we will only be able to say that this cable is the cable that was broken when the expert has the expert report”, he explained.

Engines and wreckage of the plane carrying Marília Mendonça are being collected

The delegate also informed that the wreckage of the aircraft will be sent to Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (9). The engines will go to Sorocaba (SP), with no timetable yet.

“In common agreement with Cenipa, we defined that the aircraft will be destined for Rio de Janeiro so that they can carry out the investigation. If the Civil Police find it necessary to carry out other inspections, it [a aeronave] will be available there too”, he informed.

The Civil Police informed that there is still no deadline to close the investigations of possible criminal responsibility.

“The investigation proceeds with expert reports, with hearings from witnesses, with the collection of documents. It is important to emphasize that the Civil Police wants to give a quick response, but a quick response does not mean a quick response. A quick response is the fastest response. technique, in the shortest time possible,” he stated.

Aircraft removal steps

2 of 7 Wings were clipped to transport the aircraft — Photo: Military Police Wings were clipped to transport the aircraft — Photo: Military Police

In the first moment of the removal operation, carried out this Sunday (7), a crane helped to lift the plane from a point beside the waterfall, where it had fallen, to a higher area of ​​land. In the second stage, the wings were cut off and some parts started to be removed.

On Saturday night (6), the aircraft had already been taken from the current of the waterfall; video below

Plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça is removed from the current

After the removal, the plane’s fuselage was taken to a yard, in Caratinga, from where it will be sent to Rio de Janeiro, where the expertise of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents should continue.

Both The plane’s engines were removed on Monday afternoon by teams Cenipa and a private towing company rescued. According to the owner of the company, Amadeu Alexandre, the two engines fell in complex places for removal.

3 of 7 The plane’s fuselage is in a shed in Caratinga, very close to the two engines rescued this Monday, in a truck in the background — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo The plane’s fuselage is in a shed in Caratinga, very close to the two engines rescued this Monday, in a truck in the background — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

What remains to be known about the accident that killed Marília Mendonça; video below

Accident with Marília Mendonça: what is known and what remains to be clarified

The winch company rescued the engine that was in an area of ​​dense forest around 14:00. It would have detached itself from the aircraft shortly after the collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy transmission tower. The teams have been working on land in the removal of the piece since the beginning of the morning of this Monday (8), informed Amadeu.

Initially, the team from the 5th Regional Aviation Base of the State (BRAVE), of the Military Police, would provide helicopter support to hoist the engine and leave it in an easier place for removal, but it was found that the dense forest would not allow the work by air.

The second engine was underwater. “When the plane fell into the waterfall, one of the engines rolled down the waterfall. But it rained on the spot and the level of the waterfall filled, making the work difficult,” explained the owner of the winch company.

The wreckage will be taken to SERIPA III headquarters this week, informed the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

See too simulation shows how it was an accident that killed the singer; video below

Simulation shows how it was an accident with a plane that was carrying Marília Mendonça

4 of 7 Engine that was in dense forest was rescued early this Monday afternoon — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação Engine that was in dense forest was rescued early this Monday afternoon — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação

Check out the steps to remove the plane:

Saturday (6): aircraft was withdrawn from the current;

Sunday (7): plane was pulled to the highest part of the terrain by a crane. For ease of transport, the wings have been clipped;

Monday(8): professionals from the private Auto Socorro, hired by the company that owns the plane, rescued the two engines. Then, the wreckage of the plane will be taken by truck to Rio de Janeiro and the engines to Sorocaba (SP).

5 of 7 Engine that was in dense forest was rescued — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação Engine that was in dense forest was rescued — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação

The company that owns the aircraft, PEC Táxi Aéreo, was authorized to collect the wreckage after the expert work of the Civil Police and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) carried out at the accident site, as all the initial evidence that could used in the investigation have already been removed from the aircraft.

6 of 7 Engine that crashed in dense forest was rescued this Monday — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação Engine that fell in dense forest was rescued this Monday — Photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Divulgação

Cenipa informed that a second stage of the inspection will be carried out after the aircraft parts are collected and sent to Rio de Janeiro.

7 of 7 Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte G1 Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte G1

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon (5). All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning. The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

