Climate Summit: Oil industry ‘delegation’ is larger than any country’s at COP26

Gas being flared at an oil well in 2013 in Williston, North Dakota

International NGOs such as Global Witness analyzed the list of participants published by the United Nations (UN) at the start of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland

The number of delegates associated with the fossil fuel industry at COP26 exceeds that of any other country, according to a survey to which the BBC had access.

International NGOs such as Global Witness analyzed the list of participants published by the United Nations (UN) at the beginning of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and found that 503 people linked to the interests of this sector were accredited for the event.

There are reports that these delegates lobby the oil and gas industries. Activists argue that their presence should be banned.

“The fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying and postponing real action on the climate crisis, which is why this is such a big problem,” says Murray Worthy of Global Witness.