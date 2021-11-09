Climate Summit: Oil industry ‘delegation’ is larger than any country’s at COP26

November 8, 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, International NGOs such as Global Witness analyzed the list of participants published by the United Nations (UN) at the start of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland

The number of delegates associated with the fossil fuel industry at COP26 exceeds that of any other country, according to a survey to which the BBC had access.

International NGOs such as Global Witness analyzed the list of participants published by the United Nations (UN) at the beginning of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and found that 503 people linked to the interests of this sector were accredited for the event.

There are reports that these delegates lobby the oil and gas industries. Activists argue that their presence should be banned.

“The fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying and postponing real action on the climate crisis, which is why this is such a big problem,” says Murray Worthy of Global Witness.

“Their influence is one of the biggest reasons why 25 years of UN climate talks have not led to real cuts in global emissions.”

Brazil has the largest official delegation

About 40 thousand people are participating in COP26.

Brazil has the largest official team of negotiators according to UN data, with 479 delegates.

The UK, which is hosting the event in Glasgow, has 230 registered delegates.

So what does a fossil fuel lobbyist consist of?

Global Witness, Corporate Accountability and other entities that carried out the survey define a fossil fuel lobbyist as someone who is part of a trade association delegation or is a member of a group representing the interests of oil and gas companies.

Overall, 503 people employed or associated with these interests at the top were identified.

They also found that:

Fossil fuel lobbyists are members of delegations from 27 countries, including Canada and Russia

The number of delegates associated with fossil fuels at the COP is greater than the combined total of the eight delegations from countries most affected by climate change in the last 20 years

More than 100 fossil fuel companies are represented at the COP, with 30 trade associations and associated organizations also present

One of the largest groups identified was the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), with 103 delegates present, including three people from the oil and gas multinational BP.

According to Global Witness, IETA is supported by many major oil companies that promote carbon offsetting and trading as a way to allow them to continue extracting oil and gas.

“This is an association that has a huge number of fossil fuel companies as members. Its agenda is driven by fossil fuel companies and serves the interests of fossil fuel companies,” said Worthy.

“What we are seeing is the presentation of false solutions that appear to be climate action but actually preserve the status quo and prevent us from taking clear, simple actions to keep fossil fuels in the ground that we know are the real solutions to the crisis of the climate.”

Other side

IETA claims that it exists to find more efficient ways to reduce emissions based on the market. Its members include fossil fuel companies, but also a number of other companies.

“We have law firms, project developers, people who are putting clean technology around the world, they are also members of our association,” said Alessandro Vitelli, spokesman for IETA.

“We’re not going to stop overnight and suddenly there won’t be any more emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels.”

“There is a transition process underway and carbon markets are the best way to ensure that transition happens.”

Activists argue that the World Health Organization did not take the tobacco ban seriously until all industry lobbyists were banned from World Health Organization (WHO) meetings. They want the same treatment for COP oil and gas companies.

“Companies like Shell and BP are in these negotiations, despite openly admitting that they have increased their fossil gas production,” said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher at the NGO Corporate Europe Observatory, who was also involved in the analysis.

“If we are serious about raising ambition, then fossil fuel lobbyists should be excluded from the negotiations.”