Company gives up the regional lot it won in the 5G auction, informs Anatel | Technology

The company Fly Link presented this Monday (8) a request to give up the lot it had won in the 5G auction last Friday (5). The information was disclosed, through a note, by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The 5G auction started last Thursday (4) and ended on Friday (5). Altogether, lots were offered in four frequency bands: 700 MHz (megahertz); 2.3 GHz (gigahertz); 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. The bands function as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through them that the 5G internet service will be provided.

In addition to the 5G national lots, the auction opened the competition for regional lots, one of which was won by Fly Link.

The company is an internet provider through optical fiber that operates in Uberlândia and region (MG). The range purchased by Fly link would operate the 5G in the Triângulo Mineiro and in locations in MS, GO and SP. The counterpart to exploring the track would be to bring the internet to public schools of basic education.

According to a note released by Anatel, the company withdrew from the offer, as it did not win other lots that "would complement its business model".

“The Bidder informs the lack of interest in the auctioned lot, object of the 26 MHz band, for not having auctioned other lots that would complement its business model”, says the note.

As there was no other proposal to finish off the lot, it was considered desert.

Due to the withdrawal, Fly Link will have to pay 10% fine on the price offered in your proposal and comply with the Proposal Maintenance Guarantee.

“Under the terms of items 7.1.4 and 11.2 of the Notice, the withdrawal of the Bidder’s participation in any of the Lots implies the execution of the Proposal Maintenance Guarantee and application of a 10% fine on the price offered in its winning Proposal”, he says the note.

Withdrawal reduced the total amount moved by the auction, which, until last Friday (5), was R$ 47.2 billion. The initial forecast was that the event would move almost R$ 50 billion, however, 15% of the total offered was not sold.