Company registered under the name Meta already existed

On October 28, during the Facebook Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would change its name to Meta. Other announcements were also made, and it is now possible to find the Meta name and logo when opening the company’s applications, such as Facebook and Instagram.

It turns out that it was recently discovered that a computer company called Meta already applied to register the name in August. Founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt revealed that Meta PC has been around for over a year, but they didn’t register the name until 2021.

Brand registration has yet to materialize, and Darger and Shutt said they don’t mind giving up the name if Zuckerberg is willing to pay at least $20 million.

In addition, both Meta PC creators addressed the subject with good humor, and even posted an image on the Official Twitter of the brand, in which Zuckerberg holds one of Meta’s computers. Shutt also posted a video “announcing” the new name of Meta PCs, which will now be “Facebook”.

an announcement regarding our new name from our founder @zackshutt pic.twitter.com/I7tofqPa6Z — META PCs (@METAPCs) October 28, 2021

