Company that owned the plane that carried Marília Mendonça is investigated

PEC Táxi Aéreo, owner of the plane (in the photo) that crashed in Caratinga (MG) last Friday (5) causing the death of country singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, is investigated for allegedly subjecting its pilots to excessive flight journeys. Work, informs the State.

According to the São Paulo newspaper, the investigations were confirmed by Anac and the Public Ministry of Labor of Goiás, and the company has already been fined for not complying with a crew member’s rest period, putting the flight at risk.

MPT-GO informed that there is an inquiry opened this year to investigate possible violations of working hours and rest by the company. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accident involving the singer will be investigated as part of this investigation.

Anac, in turn, judged the PEC Táxi Aéreo in 2019, after a lawsuit in which one of the crew alleged non-compliance with the rest periods in 2008. The company was convicted in the second instance and fined.

Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation Center) is still investigating the causes of the accident that killed Marília, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarcísio Pessoa Viana.

According to O Globo, on Monday a cable was found in the propeller of one of the plane’s two engines. The delegate responsible for the case, Ivan Lopes Sales, said that it is not yet possible to say that this would be the cable for Cemig’s energy transmission tower.

