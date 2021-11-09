Computer made by Steve Jobs and Wozniak 45 years ago will be auctioned for R$3.3 million

CALIFORNIA, USA — An original computer handcrafted 45 years ago by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak will be auctioned in California, USA, this Tuesday.

The piece molded with chrome and glass can yield up to US$ 600 thousand, R$ 3.3 million at the current price. The item is one of nearly 200 copies the pair assembled in a garage, long before dreaming that the company would be worth $2 trillion.

According to the AFP agency, what makes the computer even rarer is the fact that it is encased in koa wood, native to Hawaii. It is estimated that only 50 units among the hundreds produced had this characteristic.

According to auction house John Moran, responsible for the sale, it was a computer store that bought the pieces from friends and decided to involve some of them with the material. Currently, there are only six units registered with these characteristics.

“This is a kind of holy grail for collectors of old electronics and computer technology,” Corey Cohen, an Apple-1 expert, told the Los Angeles Times.

The device, which comes with a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, had only two owners. It was originally purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who sold it to a student in 1977. The Los Angeles Times found that the student — who was not identified — paid only $650 by the item at the time.