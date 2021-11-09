Corinthians and Caixa ask for suspension of the lawsuit for the ninth time

Caixa Econômica Federal and Arena Itaquera SA, the company responsible for the financial management of Neo Química Arena, submitted yet another request to postpone the agreement that is being sought between the parties. And the request was accepted by federal judge Victorio Giuzio Neto. The information was released by the portal UOL and confirmed by the report of the My Timon, who had access to the document.

The request from both legal departments was for a further 60-day suspension of the proposed execution by the state bank. The objective is for the parties to seek consensus and an amicable agreement to settle the debt of R$ 536,092,853.27 (Timão believes that the debt is R$ 470 million).

“The parties inform that, with the return of revenue from tickets and events held at the football stadium, in addition to other indirect revenues (rents, spaces, image rights, etc.), the renegotiation is in the final analysis phase and that they remain committed in the amicable solution of the demand, and despite the exceptional situation that plagues the country – due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus – which makes it difficult to structure the installments of the agreement. substantial advances in the negotiations, while some negotiating issues and internal rites of analysis and governance on both sides are pending deliberation”, dispatched Victorio Giuzio Neto.

“Thus, given that the friendly composition is a priority means for the solution of the dispute, it is required the approval of the suspension of the deeds for a complementary period of 60 days, pursuant to article 313, II, of the CPC. I grant the requested. the case records for an additional period of 60 (sixty) days for the parties to negotiate with a view to an amicable composition. In due course, make the case closed. Int.”, completed the magistrate.

The request for adjournment granted by the federal judge is the ninth of the bank and the investment fund together. Previous requests took place in December 2019; February, July, August and November 2020; March, June and, more recently, September 2021. So far, they have all been attended to by the Court.

It is worth remembering that this agreement between Corinthians and Caixa was the subject even before the club’s presidential election. through the GloboEsporte.com, the fan learned of a possible agreement between club and bank which, for now, is just a possibility. There is still no black and white. As the portal showed My Timon, in September, Corinthians is close to being able to postpone the first installment to the end of 2023.

Odebrecht

It is worth remembering that the completion of the debt with Odebrecht also needs to be approved by the construction company. As shown recurrently by the My Timon, shareholder meetings have also been postponed. Look on here.

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians Board of Directors.