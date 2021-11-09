Corinthians discloses related to the return of the defensive midfielder for a duel with Atltico-MG

Corinthians faces Atlético-MG this Wednesday, at 19:00, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. For the duel, which will be held at Mineirão, coach Sylvinho listed 24 players. Between them, the Roni steering wheel.

The player, who has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee, it returns to being an option after almost two months. The last game of the steering wheel was on September 13, when he suffered the problem after a fall from an Atlético-GO player on his right leg.

If he has Roni back, the coach already knows he won’t be able to count on Cantillo. The Colombian is with his country’s national team and, in addition, he is automatically suspended due to three yellow cards. The midfielders complete the embezzlement list Ruan Oliveira, in surgical revision on the left knee, and Willian, in transition with physical preparation.

Corinthians finished its preparation this Tuesday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava – see how the training went here. Now, the delegation is heading to Belo Horizonte.

Check out the players related to the match against Atlético-MG

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fagner, Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and João Pedro

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

