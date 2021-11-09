Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Atltico-MG; see likely team

Corinthians concluded on Tuesday afternoon the preparation for the match valid for the 31st round, against Atlético-MG, which takes place in Belo Horizonte, on Wednesday, at 19:00h. At CT Joaquim Grava, coach Sylvinho led the last training session before the trip to Minas Gerais and released the list of related.

On Field 4, the players gathered to warm up and start the day’s work. Afterwards, everyone was taken to Field 3, where Sylvinho held a collective in a reduced space with all the athletes he has at his disposal. At the end, there were repeats of defensive set pieces.

Some athletes still remained on the pitch after the activities ended to train penalties and complete the day with submissions.

For the game, the coach and the coaching staff will not have three players. Willian remains in physical transition after a muscle injury in his thigh and Ruan Oliveira is also in the medical department, after a surgical review. Midfielder Cantillo, who scored the winning goal in the last game, was called up to serve the Colombian national team.

With that, a probable Corinthians has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Gabriel and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

