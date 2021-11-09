Corinthians: Galo’s opponent has two absences for duel on Wednesday (10)

Atletico’s opponent this Wednesday (10), at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, Corinthians will have two important casualties to face Galo. Author of the winning goal against Fortaleza, by 1-0, in the last round, defensive midfielder Cantillo was called up for the Colombia team, which plays for the qualifiers, and will not play for Gigante da Pampulha.

Besides him, Timão will not be able to count on midfielder William, who is recovering from injury. Despite having started the transition process to the field, the player will also not be related to the match.

Midfielder Renato Augusto, who has been playing advanced, did not go to the field this Monday (8), but he trained at CT Joaquim Grava and should not be a problem.

The probable Corinthians against Atlético should have Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gabriel Pereira and Renato Augusto.

In sixth place, with 47 points, Corinthians is coming off two wins and one draw in the last three games.

