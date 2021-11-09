Corinthians gets close to 100 thousand fans on its way back to the stadiums and collects ‘hefty’

Corinthians has already taken nearly 100,000 fans to Neo Química Arena since the reopening of Brazilian stadiums to the public. The mark was close to being reached after the match against Fortaleza, on Saturday, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, when just over 36,000 payers attended the venue.

The number was the second best of the sequence, losing to the 39,734 who paid admission to watch the duel against Chapecoense, last Monday, when Róger Guedes scored a goal in the last move of the match.

It is worth remembering that in the first two games with the public back in Itaquera, against Bahia and Fluminense, the fans were unable to occupy 70% of the venue due to determinations of the Government of the State of São Paulo in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. As of November, full capacity has been released.

The almost century-old presence has even helped to boost the Corinthians coffers, thirsty for the return of the Faithful. In both games with the presence of the public fully released, the amount collected grossly exceeded R$ 4 million.

As last Saturday’s financial bulletin has not yet been released, it is impossible to determine the net amount that Timão has collected so far. The sum of the other three brings a net income of R$ 1.8 million to Alvinegros.

Taxes, money for arbitration and expenses for the operation of the stadium are deducted from the gross amount. Most likely, however, is that the clash against Cearenses has yielded around R$ 1 million net for Corinthians.

The fans return to Neo Química Arena

Match Date Tournament Public gross income Corinthians 1 x 0 fortress 11/06/2021 at 5:00 pm Brasileirão 2021 36,059 R$1,909,460.60 Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense 11/01/2021 at 9:30 pm Brasileirão 2021 39,734 BRL 2,267,484.60 Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense 10/13/2021 at 9:00 pm Brasileirão 2021 11892 BRL 604,926.00 Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia 10/05/2021 at 9:30 pm Brasileirão 2021 10,470 BRL 520,529.90

