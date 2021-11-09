Corinthians has four squads for the Brazilian National Team for the International Tournament in Manaus

This Tuesday morning, the technician Pia Sundhage announced the list of calls for the Brazilian Women’s Team for an International Women’s Football Tournament to be played in Manaus, Amazonas. The list has 24 players, four from Corinthians.

Left-backs Tamires and Yasmim, defender Erika and forward Adriana they are the representatives of Timon this time. In addition to the quartet, it is worth remembering that the goalkeeper Lelê, ex-Corinthians and currently at Benfica, was also called up.

The Brazilian Women’s Team will face Venezuela, India and Chile between the 22nd of November and the 1st of December. The duels will be held at the Arena Amazônia, in Manaus. The tournament aims to prepare for the dispute of the Copa América Feminina, in 2022.

The Women’s Team’s first commitment will be on November 25, against India. On the 28th, it’s time to face Venezuela and, finally, on December 1st, the team will face Chile. The game schedule will still be defined.

It is worth remembering that the Corinthians squad is in Paraguay, playing at Libertadores 2021. Arthur Elias’ team is already classified for the quarter finals of the competition one round in advance of the group stage. The Libertadores Feminina final is scheduled for 21 November – the day before the start of the FIFA Date.

While seeking the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Corinthians Feminine still disputes the final of the Paulistão Feminine against São Paulo. The finals must take place after the end of the FIFA Date.

Check out the full list of calls

goalkeepers : Lelê (Benfica-POR), Lorena (Grêmio);

: Lelê (Benfica-POR), Lorena (Grêmio); Defenders : Tamires (Corinthians), Yasmine (Corinthians) , Bruninha (Santos), Antônia (Madrid CFF-ESP), Daiane (Madrid CFF-ESP), Erika (Corinthians) , Katrine (Palmeiras), Tainara (Palmeiras) and Lauren (São Paulo);

: , Bruninha (Santos), Antônia (Madrid CFF-ESP), Daiane (Madrid CFF-ESP), , Katrine (Palmeiras), Tainara (Palmeiras) and Lauren (São Paulo); Socks : Ary Borges (Palmeiras), Angelina (OL Reign-USA), Duda (São Paulo), Marta (Orlando Pride), Thais (Palmeiras), Julia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Adriana (Corinthians) , Ana Vitória (Benfica-POR);

: Ary Borges (Palmeiras), Angelina (OL Reign-USA), Duda (São Paulo), Marta (Orlando Pride), Thais (Palmeiras), Julia Bianchi (Palmeiras), , Ana Vitória (Benfica-POR); attackers: Kerolin (Madrid CFF-ESP), Debinha (North Carolina-USA), Geyse (Madrid CFF-ESP), Giovana Queiroz (Levante-ESP) and Formiga (São Paulo);

