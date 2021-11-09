Corinthians has the 2nd best BR campaign in the last 10 rounds

Driven by the resumption of good numbers as home team, with 100% success in the Neo Química Arena since the return of the public to the stadiums, Corinthians achieved the second best campaign in the Brazilian Championship in the last ten rounds, only behind Atlético-MG — leader of the Serie A and favorite for the national title.

Corinthians won 18 points in 30 disputed, with five wins, three draws and two defeats. There were 13 goals scored and nine conceded. The team played six games at home, four of them with public in the stands, and had an 89% advantage of the points played by beating Palmeiras, Bahia, Fluminense and Fortaleza, and drawing with América-MG.

Away from Itaquera, however, the performance was not good. The team lost to Sport and São Paulo, and drew draws with Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional — two of its competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores next season. Away from home, the achievement was only 16% of the disputed points.

Even so, considering all the last ten games of each of the participants in Serie A, Corinthians had the second best performance among the 20 participating clubs. Atlético-MG, with 20 points out of 30 played, is the best team in the Brasileirão in the last ten rounds.

In the next round, Corinthians will face Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. The game takes place on Wednesday (10), at 19:00 (GMT), and can place the team from Parque São Jorge for the first time in the G4 in case of victory against Rooster.