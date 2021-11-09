Corinthians plans an excursion abroad with the Under-23; category could end in 2022

With no calendar for the 2021 season after being eliminated in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes, the Corinthians Under-23 squad should end the year with an international tour. The two possible destinations include Europe and South America.

As determined by the My Timon, there is the possibility of the Sub-23 touring abroad on the next 16th for a friendly in Portugal. In addition, a tournament played in Uruguay would also be planned. However, the end of the category for next season is not yet ruled out.

Last September, the possibility of extinction of the Corinthians Under-23 squad was reported by My Timon. According to what was found, the reasons for ending the activities were: the lack of technical feedback and political weariness within the club. Days later, at a press conference, the Corinthians board praised Danilo’s work in charge of the team, but did not guarantee the maintenance of the category for 2022.

At the end of October, it was announced that Corinthians chose not to renew the contract for players in the category that were valid until the end of 2021. Those who have greater ties with the club, according to UOL, must be borrowed.

Among the problems of the Under-23 is the low offer of athletes for the first team. Only the Roni and Du Queiroz steering wheels are from the category and were used by Sylvinho. The opposite has already happened, some professional players were used in the Aspirants team to gain shooting and game rhythm.

Check out the contract time of Corinthians Under-23 players

