Corinthians sentenced in court for acquiring a defensive midfielder that was not even presented by the club

Almost 12 years after the signing of midfielder Ronaldo Tres, who was not even introduced, Corinthians was convicted in a lawsuit filed by J. Malucelli Futebol S/A, successor of Sport Clube Corinthians Paranaense. The lawsuit in the Paraná Court was initiated in 2015.

Six years later, the Paraná club had partially upheld the request of its lawyers, who asked for an initial amount of R$ 1.3 million in compensation for the non-payment of the player’s purchase (with interest). The report of My Timon had access to the judgment of judge Pedro Roderjan Rezende, of the TJ-PR.

The magistrate says that referring to the purchase of 50% of the economic rights of Ronaldo Tres is “an uncontroversial debt in the original amount of R$ 650,000”. In the agreement signed by the clubs, Corinthians would pay this amount in three installments, with the last one due on October 15, 2010.

Judge Pedro Roderjan Rezende, from TJ-PR, however, also says that it is undeniable that the email exchanges attached to the process, by both parties, confirm that, from an amount that also included the purchase of Jucilei from the same club , Timão paid off R$ 250,000 related to the purchase of Ronaldo.

“I consider the initial request partially valid… in order to order the defendant to pay R$ 650,000, with late payment interest of 1% per month from the summons and monetary correction from the actual loss… on this amount, the imputation of payment of the amount of BRL 250 thousand is authorized, attributing the amount first to the accrued interest and only after to the principal capital”

The magistrate also says that J. Malucelli Futebol S/A will have to pay 30% of costs and procedural expenses, while Corinthians will have to pay 70%. In relation to attorney’s fees, the sentence says that it will be 15% of the updated value of the conviction, with 70% of this amount being paid to lawyers from Paraná and 30% to lawyers from São Paulo.

The amount of the indemnity will still have to be confirmed by the Court, which will probably use a court expert to make the calculations on top of the sentence and the interest due almost 12 years after contracting and six years after the start of the action. It is difficult to specify when this will happen in the procedural rite, since both São Paulo and Paraná will still be able to file an appeal in higher courts.

In an interview with Timão Central in June 2020, Ronaldo Tres guaranteed that the payment of R$ 650,000 was not paid by Corinthians when he was hired.

It is worth remembering that, when the midfielder was hired, Andrés Sanchez was the president of Corinthians and Mário Gobbi Filho, the football director. Ronaldo Tres never played for the club and was not even introduced, as mentioned above. The player was then on loan.

Ronaldo played for Guarani, Bragantino, Ipatinga and Figueirense during the four years he was under contract with Corinthians. Afterwards, already without a link, he worked for J. Malucelli, Veranópolis-RS, Iporá-GO and Cruzeiro-RS. Sites specializing in athlete transfers inform that Ronaldo Tres has not acted since 2017, when he wore the shirt of Espírito Santo FC, from the city of Vitória-ES. Today he is 34 years old.

Another action by J. Malucelli – R$28 million

It is worth remembering that J. Malucelli’s action by Ronaldo Tres has nothing to do with the main action of the Paraná club against Corinthians, which was followed up and scrutinized by the portal My Timon.

As already reported, six years after the start of the lawsuit in Paraná, Corinthians ended the legal imbroglio for the sale of defensive midfielder Jucilei to Anzhi, from Russia. And, as expected, the final bill was salted: R$ 28,658,150.92.

Opposition advisers even guarantee that the final value was even slightly higher with the latest interest imposed by the TJ-PR, reaching around R$33 million. All the details on here.

See more at: Corinthians Processes, Corinthians Board of Directors, Andrs Sanchez and Parque So Jorge.