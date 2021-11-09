Corinthians will try to interrupt losing streak against Atlético-MG | corinthians

Sixth-placed in the Brasileirão, Corinthians will try on Wednesday to interrupt a streak of consecutive defeats against Atlético-MG, the team that leads the competition in 2021.

Timão has not beaten Galo since 2019, when he scored 1-0, in Itaquera, for Brasileirão, under the command of Fábio Carille, still in the first round (remember the video above).

Since then, there have been four consecutive defeats:

2×1 at Independência, in Brasileirão 2019;

3×2 in Mineirão, in Brasileirão 2020;

1×2 in Itaquera, in Brasileirão 2020;

1×2 in Itaquera, in Brasileirão 2021.

More news from Corinthians:

+ Go visit: discover the origin of Victor Cantillo

1 of 2 Corinthians vs Atlético-MG in the first round — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians vs Atlético-MG in the first round — Photo: Marcos Riboli

As a visitor, the fast lasts even a little longer. The last time he left Belo Horizonte the winner was on August 2, 2017, when – also with Fábio Carille – Timão scored 2-0 at Mineirão. Since then, there have been three straight defeats in away games against Galo.

The overall account of the duel, however, is favorable to Corinthians. There are 104 clashes in history, with 40 Corinthians victories, 36 Atletico-MG victories and 28 draws. The numbers are from the “Almanac do Timão”.

Corinthians will enter the round with 47 points, in sixth place. With eight rounds from the end of Brasileirão, Sylvinho’s team appears with 18 points less than leader Galo, who has 65 so far.