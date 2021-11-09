Coronavirus: Five German national team players quarantined | qualifiers – europe

The German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday that the player whose test was positive was fully vaccinated and had no symptoms of Covid-19. Your identity has not been revealed. The other four had direct contact with the infected and were also sentenced to quarantine, despite negative PCR tests, announced the DFB.

Players and team underwent testing after meeting on Monday in Wolfsburg, ahead of matches against Liechtenstein next Thursday and Armenia this weekend, both qualifying for the 2022 European World Cup qualifiers. Germany is already guaranteed at the World Cup in Qatar by qualifying early in Group J.

The DFB said all others tested negative and preparations will continue as planned, although Tuesday morning training has been cancelled.

– The number of coronavirus infections has increased sharply across the country recently. That’s why we continued to consistently implement general rules of hygiene and conduct during the last international game of the year, in order to act as responsibly as possible in the current situation of infection. This news so close to the last two games of the World Cup qualifiers is very bitter. But health comes first, of course – said Oliver Bierhoff, director of the DFB.

It is not yet known whether coach Hansi Flick will call in new players. His original roster consisted of 27 players and he even called defender Jonathan Tah on Monday night.

