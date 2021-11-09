Cosan and Porto Seguro Announce Partnership in Vehicle Signing and Fleet Management – Economy

THE cosan announced this Monday, 8, the creation of mobitech, joint venture for mobility solutions, in partnership with Port Services, controlled by safe harbor. Among the services to be offered are vehicle subscriptions, fleet management for companies and other types of vehicle leasing.

The association will be effected through a capital contribution to Mobitech by Cosan through Cosan Investimentos, in the amount of approximately R$300 million. Porto Seguro enters the new venture with the business Easy car, focused on the vehicle subscription business.

Mobitech’s share capital will be held in equal 50% shares by Cosan and Porto Seguro, and the joint venture will have an independent management structure and its own corporate governance.

“The formation of this joint venture is another important step in Cosan’s sustainable capital allocation process, investing in the development of new products and technologies, in synergy with its business portfolio,” says the statement.

Cosan also claims that the union of complementary ecosystems, as well as the sum of its best management practices, will allow the creation of differentiated mobility solutions, bringing ease and security to customers, leveraging the creation of business value.

The document also emphasizes that the formalization of the partnership and the closing of the operation depend on the fulfillment of usual conditions for transactions of this nature, including obtaining authorization by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).