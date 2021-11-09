Coutinho comments on critics in Spain and celebrates his return to the national team: “As if it were the first time” | Brazilian Team

Back to the Brazilian team after a year, midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrated the opportunity given to him by coach Tite and said he is physically well, without pain or discomfort.

Recovered from a serious injury to his right knee, which made him undergo three surgeries, Coutinho was called up for the qualifiers against Colombia, this Thursday, and Argentina, next Tuesday.

– I feel very good. It’s obvious that staying down for nine months isn’t easy, coming from three surgeries in a row on the same knee… But since I came back I don’t feel any pain, any discomfort. But I feel good. I came back in September, it’s been a while, I’m happy to be back. It’s like it’s the first time, that’s how I see it every time I’m in the squad. It is an honor to wear this shirt – said the player, who has not worn the hopscotch since October 2020.

– It’s been a while since I started playing again. Of course I didn’t have a streak as a starter, as I would have liked, but unfortunately I didn’t. I’m 100%, I’m very happy to be back here.

The midfielder also commented on some criticism from the Spanish press in recent weeks. On Sunday, Barcelona’s “Sport” newspaper dealt with an alleged lazy reaction by the player in Barça’s warm-up match in the Spanish league – Coutinho was on the bench for 90 minutes in a 3-3 draw against Celta de Vigo.

– I was kind of surprised when I got home and saw some news. In my life I have never lacked professionalism. I always respected everyone, with everyone I worked with. But that’s okay, I respect the opinion of you journalists. Talking about the call, I’m very happy, I really want to be back. I come with my head on work, focused on work, in order to achieve things through work, in these ten days that I have here.

At 29, Coutinho is the fourth player who played the most in the Tite era in the Seleção, since 2016. He played 46 games with the coach, behind only Marquinhos, Casemiro and Gabriel Jesus.

For Barcelona this season, Coutinho played 11 matches, four as a starter.

Check out other excerpts from the Philippe Coutinho press conference:

– Work is the main thing. It’s the key I always hit. I struggled a lot to come here and be called up for the first time. I struggled a lot to keep myself here. And I struggled a lot to be able to come back after three surgeries. It’s the work, the dedication, that’s what I propose here. I haven’t had a streak of five or six games playing, but it’s the work that’s going to make people look at me with new eyes.

– It’s a difficult time. I, as a fan, follow from afar. I always want the best for Vasco, I have great affection and gratitude for the club. I lived there for many years. I hope to return one day. We wanted it to have won the game, that there was more chance to move up, but I keep cheering from afar, wanting the best for this club.

Xavi, Barça coach, invited to be Tite’s assistant

– I heard from you. Xavi was a great player, a great football idol. And now he’s back home to Barcelona. I hope he can be very successful with the group we have. I was taken by surprise, I didn’t know. I was able to talk to him once when I had a visit to some doctors in Qatar, I know what a great guy he is, he will definitely do a great job at Barcelona.

– His evolution is good, he is a great player. It’s good for the team to have great players. I come here on the basis of work, I want to be able to work these 10 days, give my best. Here in the national team it has always been like this: whoever is in the best conditions, at the best time, is the one who plays, who deserves to play. I come here to work hard and seek my space.

How did you see the team while you were away?

– It is a very good campaign that the team has been doing. Of course it’s not over and we need to confirm that. I followed from afar and cheered, of course, like every Brazilian. We have two important games, Colombia and Argentina. Let’s prepare as much as possible to play a great game, add as many points as we can, and then play against Argentina and play a great game too.

– Obviously, talking about position is with the commander. I’m very happy to be able to be with the national team again, after a long period. I always thought about wearing that shirt again, so I take this opportunity to thank Tite and all the staff. During the surgery they were with me, I received several visits from Fábio (Mahseredjian, physical trainer), Dr. Rodrigo (Lasmar) who operated on me… About positions, we didn’t even do the first training. Let’s talk, and the committee will put the idea for the next game, against Colombia. Through this is to seek the best for selection.

“Stronger than before”. Why this sentence?

– After everything I went through, everything that happened in the last year, it was very difficult. It generated a lot of uncertainty in my head. It was with a lot of work, a lot of dedication, I was able to play football again. That sentence is the stop I feel. After everything I’ve been through, I feel deserving of it all, of being back here, stronger mentally, after everything I’ve been through.

