Coutinho speaks of respect and admits surprise after being detonated in Spain for ‘laziness’ in warming up

At a press conference for the Brazilian national team, Philippe Coutinho admitted surprise after being accused of ‘laziness’ during his warm-up to take the field for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho was the first player to perform at the Brazilian Team for the last commitments of the national team for the Conmebol qualifiers in 2021. Trying to get back into better form under Tite’s command, the midfielder left Europe the wave of harsh criticism after being accused of ‘laziness’ during warm-up to take the field for Barcelona.

The situation, which would have happened during the match against Celta de Vigo, which ended with a frustrating 3-3 draw., was far from being confirmed by the club. And even for his coach at the match, interim Sergi Barjuan.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the matches of Barcelona in Laliga with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

In Brazil, the midfielder commented on the controversy and admitted surprise with the situation.

“I was kind of surprised when I got home and saw some news. In my career there was never a lack of professionalism, you can look for it anywhere I’ve been. I always respected everyone, my companions, staff, all the people I worked for”, said the midfielder during a press conference this Monday, by CBF.

“I confess I was a little surprised when I heard this. But that’s ok, I respect the opinion of all you journalists”.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

At the end of the first stage, due to Ansu Fati’s injury, Sergi Barjuan called the Brazilian into the warm-up. And the midfielder’s reaction to being called by the coach was called ‘lazy’ by the newspaper. In the headline, the Spanish vehicle had highlighted the behavior of Coutinho, the most expensive contract in the history of the culé club, as ‘indolent’.

Much used by Ronald Koeman, sometimes as a starter, Philippe Coutinho did not enter the field for a single minute under Sergi Barjuan’s command.

With the tie conceded away from home, Barcelona are now in 9th, with 17 points. The team will only return to play after the FIFA date, with Xavi Hernandez already in charge. On Saturday (20), he plays against the spanish, at Camp Nou, at 5 pm. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.