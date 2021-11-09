Covid Vaccination: More than 120 million are fully immunized; 56.52% of the population | Vaccines

More than 120 million Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 on Monday (8), indicate that 120,558,047 people received the doses, a number that represents 56.52% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 156,060,719 people, representing 73.16% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 10,432,072 people (4.89% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 287,050,838 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was given to 248,682 people, the second to 940,365, the single dose to 30,986, and the booster dose to 431,302, a total of 1,651,335 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (69.23%), Mato Grosso do Sul (65.01%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.88%), Santa Catarina (59.79%) and Paraná (58.56%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.74%), Santa Catarina (76.36%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.64%), Minas Gerais (74.76%) and Paraná (74.54%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

287,050,838 (82.64% of the doses distributed to the states) 23 states and the DF released new data: AL, DF, ES, GO, MS, PA, PE, RJ, SE, MT, RR, PI, MA, AP, RS, SP, SC, MG, TO, AC, PR, CE, AM, BA, RO

AL, DF, ES, GO, MS, PA, PE, RJ, SE, MT, RR, PI, MA, AP, RS, SP, SC, MG, TO, AC, PR, CE, AM, BA, RO 2 states have not released new data: PB, RN

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

1 of 1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Monday — Photo: Art g1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Monday — Photo: Arte g1

AC – 1st dose: 545,654 (60.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 383,270 (42.26%); booster dose: 8269

AL – 1st dose: 2,367,045 (70.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,552,629 (46.14%); booster dose: 111267

AM – 1st dose: 2,633,134 (61.67%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,895,141 (44.38%); booster dose: 110017

AP – 1st dose: 495,086 (56.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 293,387 (33.43%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,487,297 (69.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,463,597 (49.81%); booster dose: 492654

EC – 1st dose: 6,532,679 (70.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,154,746 (55.78%); booster dose: 226331

DF – 1st dose: 2,258,943 (73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,733,664 (56.03%); booster dose: 147092

ES – 1st dose: 3,032,114 (73.8%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,325,377 (56.6%); booster dose: 365786

GO – 1st dose: 5,080,608 (70.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,466,972 (48.11%); booster dose: 255755

MA – 1st dose: 4,323,244 (60.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,023,369 (42.27%); booster dose: 165796

MG – 1st dose: 16,027,718 (74.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 12,061,989 (56.33%); booster dose: 1107645

MS – 1st dose: 1,959,973 (69.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,851,479 (65.21%); booster dose: 280348

MT – 1st dose: 2,545,444 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,765.346 (49.49%); booster dose: 116664

PA – 1st dose: 5,093,217 (58.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,422,980 (39%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,968,369 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,951,440 (48.07%); booster dose: 146781

PE – 1st dose: 6,999,490 (72.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,063,551 (52.34%); booster dose: 357409

PI – 1st dose: 2,372,306 (72.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,205 (51.9%); booster dose: 84035

PR – 1st dose: 8,716,881 (75.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,036,556 (60.67%); booster dose: 574350

RJ – 1st dose: 12,762,394 (73.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,317,901 (53.36%); booster dose: 1183563

NB – 1st dose: 2,524,210 (70.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,857,826 (52.17%); booster dose: 181846

RO – 1st dose: 1,204,303 (66.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 885,223 (48.77%); booster dose: 62417

RR – 1st dose: 336,749 (51.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 181,014 (27.73%); booster dose: 4728

RS – 1st dose: 8,690,661 (75.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,158,911 (62.43%); booster dose: 693622

SC – 1st dose: 5,691,118 (77.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,461,089 (60.79%); booster dose: 410919

SE – 1st dose: 1,678,094 (71.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,212,469 (51.85%); booster dose: 90609

SP – 1st dose: 37,704,296 (80.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 32,618,683 (69.92%); booster dose: 3196988

TO – 1st dose: 1,029,246 (64.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 709,920 (44.17%); booster dose: 45997

How many doses each state received by November 8th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,924,715

AM: 5,990,190

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 23,048,977

EC: 15,154,436

DF: 5,482,027

ES: 7,310,790

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 35,798,209

MS: 4,450,795

MT: 5,738,877

PA: 12,624,655

PB: 5,856,454

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 5,005,945

PR: 18,965,340

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,879,680

RO: 2,700,558

RR: 1,039,048

RS: 19,150,796

SC: 11,859,034

SE: 3,600,275

SP: 75,943,569

TO: 2,370,855