Covid Vaccination: More than 120 million are fully immunized; 56.52% of the population | Vaccines

More than 120 million Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 on Monday (8), indicate that 120,558,047 people received the doses, a number that represents 56.52% of the population.
Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 156,060,719 people, representing 73.16% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 10,432,072 people (4.89% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 287,050,838 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was given to 248,682 people, the second to 940,365, the single dose to 30,986, and the booster dose to 431,302, a total of 1,651,335 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (69.23%), Mato Grosso do Sul (65.01%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.88%), Santa Catarina (59.79%) and Paraná (58.56%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.74%), Santa Catarina (76.36%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.64%), Minas Gerais (74.76%) and Paraná (74.54%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 545,654 (60.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 383,270 (42.26%); booster dose: 8269
- AL – 1st dose: 2,367,045 (70.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,552,629 (46.14%); booster dose: 111267
- AM – 1st dose: 2,633,134 (61.67%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,895,141 (44.38%); booster dose: 110017
- AP – 1st dose: 495,086 (56.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 293,387 (33.43%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,487,297 (69.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,463,597 (49.81%); booster dose: 492654
- EC – 1st dose: 6,532,679 (70.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,154,746 (55.78%); booster dose: 226331
- DF – 1st dose: 2,258,943 (73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,733,664 (56.03%); booster dose: 147092
- ES – 1st dose: 3,032,114 (73.8%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,325,377 (56.6%); booster dose: 365786
- GO – 1st dose: 5,080,608 (70.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,466,972 (48.11%); booster dose: 255755
- MA – 1st dose: 4,323,244 (60.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,023,369 (42.27%); booster dose: 165796
- MG – 1st dose: 16,027,718 (74.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 12,061,989 (56.33%); booster dose: 1107645
- MS – 1st dose: 1,959,973 (69.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,851,479 (65.21%); booster dose: 280348
- MT – 1st dose: 2,545,444 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,765.346 (49.49%); booster dose: 116664
- PA – 1st dose: 5,093,217 (58.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,422,980 (39%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,968,369 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,951,440 (48.07%); booster dose: 146781
- PE – 1st dose: 6,999,490 (72.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,063,551 (52.34%); booster dose: 357409
- PI – 1st dose: 2,372,306 (72.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,205 (51.9%); booster dose: 84035
- PR – 1st dose: 8,716,881 (75.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,036,556 (60.67%); booster dose: 574350
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,762,394 (73.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,317,901 (53.36%); booster dose: 1183563
- NB – 1st dose: 2,524,210 (70.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,857,826 (52.17%); booster dose: 181846
- RO – 1st dose: 1,204,303 (66.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 885,223 (48.77%); booster dose: 62417
- RR – 1st dose: 336,749 (51.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 181,014 (27.73%); booster dose: 4728
- RS – 1st dose: 8,690,661 (75.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,158,911 (62.43%); booster dose: 693622
- SC – 1st dose: 5,691,118 (77.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,461,089 (60.79%); booster dose: 410919
- SE – 1st dose: 1,678,094 (71.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,212,469 (51.85%); booster dose: 90609
- SP – 1st dose: 37,704,296 (80.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 32,618,683 (69.92%); booster dose: 3196988
- TO – 1st dose: 1,029,246 (64.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 709,920 (44.17%); booster dose: 45997
How many doses each state received by November 8th
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,924,715
- AM: 5,990,190
- AP: 1,103,710
- BA: 23,048,977
- EC: 15,154,436
- DF: 5,482,027
- ES: 7,310,790
- GO: 10,318,170
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 35,798,209
- MS: 4,450,795
- MT: 5,738,877
- PA: 12,624,655
- PB: 5,856,454
- PE: 14,339,880
- PI: 5,005,945
- PR: 18,965,340
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 5,879,680
- RO: 2,700,558
- RR: 1,039,048
- RS: 19,150,796
- SC: 11,859,034
- SE: 3,600,275
- SP: 75,943,569
- TO: 2,370,855
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.