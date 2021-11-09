Crew-2 astronauts are taking a tour around the ISS to photograph it

After several uncertainties about when the Crew-2 astronauts could begin the procedures for returning to Earth, it was on Monday afternoon (8) that astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet boarded the Crew capsule Dragon and closed the hatch connecting the spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). After carrying out checks and preparing for de-docking, they began a maneuver around the station — something that hadn’t happened since the end of the shuttle program in 2011.

To do this, the capsule moved more than 200 m above the station and then activated its thrusters to initiate an overflight of the ISS, starting from above, then moving backwards, down and to the sides of the orbital laboratory — all happening autonomously — so that astronauts photograph the exterior of the station. This flight maneuver has not been performed since 2011, and Russia’s Soyuz craft have only performed partial flyovers around the station.

Undocking confirmed! @SpaceX‘s Crew Dragon Endeavor is backing away from the @Space_Station and preparing for its first-ever 360° flight around the Station. pic.twitter.com/wACI3C5dke — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2021

In addition to the images, the flight will be one of the last NASA requirements that SpaceX has not yet met in this partnership. “This will be the first time that Dragon will fly around, towards the Russian segment of the space station,” commented Nicole Jordan, manager of the spacecraft’s office in the Commercial Crew Program. As the astronauts prepare to leave their seats and point cameras out the window, cameras outside the capsule have already been able to film the station during the maneuver. About an hour and a half into the flight, Crew Dragon fired its Draco thrusters to leave the outskirts of the station and initiate a 16-minute burn of deorbitation.

This is what teamwork sounds like. At @SpaceX‘s Crew Dragon Endeavor begins its flyaround of the @Space_Station, @Astro_Sabot shares words of farewell for his departing Crew-2 colleagues: pic.twitter.com/nBEAA6aRVa — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2021

Five minutes before the start of the braking fires, the capsule released its cargo compartment, which will remain in orbit. Earth’s atmosphere will gradually reduce the compartment’s altitude, until the component makes an uncontrolled re-entry and burns out, which should happen in a few weeks. The reusable module, which takes astronauts on board, goes to a controlled landing on the Florida coast overnight.

Soon, a new crew of astronauts will travel towards the station. The Crew-3 mission, taking Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer and Kayla Barron, is scheduled to be launched this Wednesday (10), at 23:03, Brasília time.

Source: Spaceflight Now