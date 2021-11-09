Cristianópolis, the birthplace of Marília Mendonça, keeps unknown stories about the singer

90 kilometers from Goiânia, in the only hospital in Cristianópolis, Marília Mendonça was born, an icon of Brazilian music, who died in a plane crash last Friday. Twenty-six years after the birth that brought the artist to life, the city’s city hall wants to honor its most illustrious citizen in the unit. The current Municipal Hospital of Cristianópolis will soon be called Hospital Municipal Marília Mendonça.

— He doesn’t have a name, always (just called) like that, “municipal hospital”. It is my desire to pay this tribute to her – explains the mayor Juliana Costa (DEM), who was at the singer’s wake, in Goiânia, on Saturday.

The mayor hopes that the honor is carried out later this year. Juliana will discuss the measure today with the base councilors (six of the nine in the city) and hopes to approve the proposal without difficulties.

The singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, will be invited to the ceremony that should give the hospital its name. The surgical center at the site will also be reopened, which underwent renovations. In the rooms of the now deactivated surgical center, Marília came to light on the night of July 22, 1995.

One of the first hands to receive her was Cláudia Borges, a nursing technician on duty at the time.

“Everyone here has the greatest respect for her. For us it is a phenomenon. Yesterday was a complicated day – says Cláudia, in relation to the Saturday the artist was buried, telling how she discovered that she was one of the people who witnessed the birth: – At the beginning of her career, she said on a TV show that she was born here . We went through the hospital record books and found it. It was a party. We spread it all over the city,” he recalled.





The singer Marília Mendonça performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, São Paulo, on the night of November 1, 2021, the eve of the All Souls' holiday, a date that marked the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of São Paulo

Marília was only born in Cristianópolis because the doctor on duty was a friend of her parents, but the success made the residents want to get to know her. On the streets of the almost deserted city yesterday morning, Marília’s voice singing in the speakers of some houses broke the silence.

The artist never performed in the city. The city had the intention of inviting her to a traditional rodeo party, interrupted by the pandemic but which should be resumed next year. According to the mayor, agribusiness is the municipality’s main activity.

Near the future Hospital Marília Mendonça, in a house full of plants, the gardener Aparecida Alves, known as Cida, who nursed Marília in the maternity ward, lamented the death of her “foster daughter”, not only for the loss, but for never having had the opportunity to meet her in adult life. On the day of her birth, Ruth was weak after giving birth and had not been able to breastfeed her daughter. Cláudia Borges and other nurses turned to Cida, who on the same day had her daughter.

“I always kept asking where that baby was. I found out when she was already famous. She was such a beautiful baby, with such bright eyes. I think she never stopped being the child who was born that day,” said Cida.

With 5,000 inhabitants, Cristianópolis did not have public demonstrations of grief yesterday, such as banners in honor. But the singer’s death left the city “tense”, as defined by Matheus Breno, 20-year-old attendant at a restaurant at the entrance to the city, where a device TV broadcast a show by Marília.

– It was shocking to receive the news of her death. I was in shock, I started to cry. Yesterday my heart was tight. The plug hasn’t fallen yet – says the singer’s fan.

Airplane pickup

The twin-engine plane in which Marília was traveling began to be removed from the place where it crashed yesterday morning, in the rural area of ​​Caratinga, in the west of Minas Gerais.

Representatives of the sixth Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Service (Seripa 6) collected documents at the headquarters of the PEC air taxi on aircraft maintenance, operational records of the crew and fuel sample from the refueling truck.

According to the flight planning, there were indications, along the route, of obstacles “of mandatory knowledge for pilots” operating at the Caratinga aerodrome. But high-voltage cables are not among the warning’s obstacles.

“Because the transmission line in that section where the accident occurred is beyond the limits of the Basic Aerodrome Protection Plan, these cables were not part of the analysis”, informed Cenipa.

With the funeral of pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56, and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37, yesterday, in the Federal District, all the victims were buried.