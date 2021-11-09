Crowd participates in Indian festival with cow dung war, which ‘would protect against disease’

A crowd went to the fight with handfuls of cow dung last weekend as part of a local village ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival.

Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric celebration of tomato warfare through the streets of Buñol — residents of Gumatapura battle it out with something quite different, and with an equally diverse odor.

The Gorehabba festival begins with the Afternoon collection of “ammunition” from the houses of the cow owners in the village, which is on the border of the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The manure is taken to the local temple on small tractors, before a priest executes a blessing ritual. Afterwards, the manure is dumped in an open area, with men and boys entering to prepare their weapons for battle.

Preparation for manure war at Indian festival Photo: AFP

People flock to Gumatapura from far-flung cities each year, and for those present, the battle is as much fun as it is about “benefits” for health.

“If they have an illness, it will be cured”, told Agence France Presse Mahesh, a farmer present at the festival on Saturday (6/11).

Some Hindus believe that cows and all that they produce are sacred and cleansing. Some believe that “bathing” in manure may even protect against Covid-19.