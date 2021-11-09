Cruzeiro: deputy requests information from Mineirão about the presence of fans

This Monday (8), state deputy Léo Portela (PL) sent a letter to the commercial director of the Mineirão stadium, Samuel Lloyd. The intention of the congressman was to ask for information about the stadium rules for defining the capacity of the public at football games. He also asks for equity between clubs.

“With my cordial greetings, I request from your landlady information about the parameters and guidelines used to define the audience capacity in games at the Governador Magalhães Pinto Stadium, especially in the case of the game that will take place on 11/09/2021, and what measures will be taken. to be adopted for the applicability of equity, isonomy and other factors so as not to differentiate/discriminate any game and/or club (team) in the next games played at this stadium.

Portela, who is a known Cruzeiro supporter and chairs the Committee on Transport, Communication and Public Works of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), still asks that the information be provided immediately after receiving the letter and says that the location “is of the Minas Gerais people”. As the congressman published on social networks, the document was delivered to Minas Arena, the administrator of Mineirão.

Understand

Cruzeiro will face Brusque this Tuesday (9) at 9:30 pm at Mineirão, in a match valid for the 35th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The club sold all 35,000 tickets offered for sale and, at the request of the fans, wished to have more fans in the stadium, perhaps with around 60,000 fans (maximum), which was not allowed by the company.

In the report, Lloyd explained that the request could not be granted due to the restricted number of employees who work at large events. Atlético played this Sunday (7) for Serie A with maximum capacity, which will take place next Wednesday (10), against Corinthians.

“The issue is operational. We can’t run these two operations, mainly due to a lack of staff, people who worked with events and now don’t work anymore. Before, we used to easily do an operation of two games in a row, two big games. Today. no more. We need a much larger volume of registered professionals than we have on the base today. People were left without working in the pandemic and got other jobs. They are no longer available to work at the events. We will need some time to recompose all that,” explained the commercial director.

In a press conference, the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, showed indignation at the situation. “The fans’ feeling is the same as ours, of deep revolt, indignation with the attitude that is being done with Cruzeiro, of lack of equality as well. We are looking at the concession contract that was signed, we think it’s up to measures to be taken at the State Court of Auditors, among others. Because there it is clear that all entities need to be treated equally. What happened was that on November 1, Monday, it was until a Cruzeiro game that it came out in the city hall that it was going to release 100%, on November 2, Tuesday, which was a holiday, it was allowed to have 100%. On November 3, the rival already played there with a capacity above normal. how did they manage to organize this so quickly for another team and not for us? And yesterday, on Sunday (7), they threw themselves there again for a total audience. more time to be practiced, to be put into practice your organization because it was done for someone else. We would like this equality to be made”, he declared.

