Daniel Ortega consummates his electoral farce in Nicaragua | International

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo at their polling place on Sunday morning. CESAR PEREZ (AFP)

Nicaragua split further after Sunday’s vote. The Central American country did not choose between one party or the other, but rather whether to secure or not with its participation the elections to renew a fourth term of Daniel Ortega. In a context of massive arrests, exile and repression, the opposition to Ortega protested by staying at home as if the election did not exist. The Sandinista leader, who has only 19% support according to serious polls, has projected a Nov. 7 poll surrounded by harmless opponents. Despite this, the electoral body released the initial partial results that gave Ortega 75% support, with a 65% voter turnout. These numbers contrasted with the low turnout detected in polling stations on election day. The president had projected a vote for November 7 surrounded by comfortable opponents. The call was considered a farce by the opposition and the international community. The organization Urnas Abiertas reported that, according to its 1,450 observers across the country, abstention averaged 81.5%.

Throughout the day, the effort of the Sandinista government was to try to impose a narrative of democratic normality and great affluence in the electoral colleges. From the beginning of the morning, official channels mobilized all their resources trying to show a country voting in peace that crowded the ballot boxes to participate in the “civic party”. Televisions used closed plans for this, and more than one journalist was in trouble when, in the first connections, they did not find any voters to interview when the studio called for a live entrance.

More information

Groups as diverse as students, peasants and businessmen got together on Sunday to ask the population to stay at home, not to go out for walks, not to use the car, not to go to restaurants and not go out to play sports. Nothing that showed normality. At the same time that official propaganda advertised long lines in front of the polls, the independent press broadcast images of empty streets and squares and starving schools as a sign of contempt for elections considered a “pantomime” by the United States. President Joe Biden called the Ortega-Murillo couple “autocrats” and also announced an international assault on the Sandinista. “The United States, in close coordination with other members of the international community, will use all diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to support the people of Nicaragua and hold the Government of Ortega-Murillo and those who facilitate its abuses to account,” he said in Sunday. “They shut down independent media outlets, arrested journalists and members of the private sector, and frightened civil society organizations into closing their doors,” he told the presidential couple.

The reality is that in the absence of political leaders for his arrest, civil organizations and press vehicles such as the Confidential, 100% News it’s the Divergent they are the face with which the 65% of Nicaraguans identify themselves who, according to the research firm Gallup, repudiate the Ortega. They all highlighted their surprise at the empty streets and their contempt for voting by a people who have liked to vote since the end of the civil war and have one of the highest turnout rates on the continent, above 68%.

Fear that the stoppage would be successful led the police to suspend the prohibition on selling alcohol during election day, with the sole intention of promoting a certain life on the streets with bars and restaurants working normally.

But few things were normal in Nicaragua on Sunday. Until the last hour the regimen did not rest. Between Friday and Sunday, 21 people from nine different districts were arrested, according to the Citizen Observatory and the organization Open Urns, which monitored the process. The Civic Alliance, an opposition coalition, denounced “hostility, surveillance, intimidation, aggression, attacks, illegal and arbitrary arrests” of some of its leaders. Four of them were later released, but 16 remained in detention at the end of Sunday. At the same time, police and paramilitary groups were recorded in the streets of Managua taking pictures and recording the movements of the few opponents who act with some freedom.

The polls were held with seven candidates arrested, including Cristiana Chamorro, according to polls the big favorite to beat Ortega with a rout. Three parties were outlawed and more than 30 civil and political leaders from different strands, including businessmen, peasants, students, human rights defenders, analysts and journalists, have been incarcerated in El Chipote prison for five months. The latest Gallup poll shows that 65% of the population said that in the case of free elections they would vote for anyone other than Ortega and only 19% said they supported the Sandinista commander.

The elections were held without international observers, and the Carter Center stated that the election did not meet the minimum requirements to be considered as such. Meanwhile, vehicles like the The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Le Monde, BBC and TVE crowding on the border with Costa Rica because of the impossibility of entering the country to inform. All of them were expelled and banned from entering. In this context, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro already speculated that the Electoral Council would give 70% of the votes to Daniel Ortega on that election night.

“Me or the war”

Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo voted in downtown Managua. The agent and the co-resident, as she was nominated, moved forward to applause spontaneous and within minutes they left the place in a Mercedes Benz. Shortly thereafter, the president forced radio and television networks to connect a 45-minute speech in which he accused opponents of coup and terrorists while criticizing US sanctions.

During his speech, Ortega placed himself as the only one capable of keeping peace in a country beset by terrorism. “There are those who opt for war, violence, terrorism and slander. They want the country to see itself involved in a violent confrontation and in a war like the one it has experienced throughout history. War doesn’t leave schools, war doesn’t build hospitals, doesn’t build roads (…) May the people not be bathed in blood. The vote is there to avoid”, warned Ortega on national television, with the ballot boxes still open. “The elections are a commitment of Nicaraguans to vote for peace and not war,” he added amidst more applause. From Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro maintained his official speech by stating that “voting this Sunday in Nicaragua is voting for peace”, while greeting Ortega “in advance”.

Despite the triumphant air, however, the day after the elections comes worse than the previous one for Nicaragua. In addition to the political and social crisis it must manage, the Ortega regime must deal with the package of economic sanctions that the United States is preparing against Nicaragua. In the coming days, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is expected to sign the entry into force of the so-called Renascer Law, which allows for torpedoing the loans of financial institutions and revising the Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA).

Nicaragua exports 62% of its products to the United States and imports 30% of what it consumes at preferential prices, so that a possible cancellation of CAFTA would put the country on the brink of collapse and shortages. Strict enforcement of economic sanctions would worsen the situation in the second poorest country on the continent after Haiti and lead to an increase in immigration and caravans to the United States, another of the White House’s big fears.

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.